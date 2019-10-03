United aim for cup run ‘to make city proud’

East End Lewis United Under-13s booked their place in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The 6-2 win over Banks o’ Dee Albion was a fantastic victory for the New Advocates Park outfit, who are predicted to be up at the top alongside Banks o’ Dee.

Lewis coaches Greg Milnes and Craig Napier both spoke about the win.

Greg said: “Everything went well for us.

“In the first half it was a good contest between both teams.

“However, in the second half we proved our worth and deserved the victory.

“There is a really strong bond within the team.

“There is obviously quality in the team, too, and the boys are good out wide and on the break.

“It’s been a good start to the season and I think there is a lot more to come from the team.

“What has helped the boys is that instead of playing teams from the 2007 age group in pre-season friendlies, we tested ourselves against teams in the 2006 age group.

“These included Dyce Blues, who won the Scottish Cup, and we played a lot of A-grade teams in that age bracket.

“We played eight games and we won four and lost four.

“The boys are all strong and come from different parts of Aberdeen. They all gel together well, and as coaches it’s good to watch.

“We would like to win some silverware this season but, most importantly, we want to keep our feet on the ground and take each game as it comes.

“That will be our approach throughout the season. We want to do well in the Scottish Cup as well. It’s actually a shame, as we both spoke to the Albion coaches before the game and both teams are probably the strongest in Aberdeen.

“It’s just a pity that we met in the second round. If we avoided Albion then I think we both could have gone far in the Scottish Cup.

“We will try to make Aberdeen and East End Lewis proud in the competition. I am aiming to reach at least the quarter-finals.”

Fisola Anafeko scored a hat-trick with Jackson Leiper, Jack Youngson and Ashton Leiper also on the scoresheet for the visitors. Cayden Johnstone netted a brace for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee Albion have withdrawn two teams from the ADJFA leagues.

The U16 and U17 sides have both folded.