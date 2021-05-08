Undefeated north boxing star Ben Bartlett ready to emerge stronger from lockdown

Undefeated Northern Sporting Club lightweight Ben Bartlett insists he will emerge a better boxer from the coronavirus lockdown.

After more than a year of inactivity, the highly-rated 21-year-old hopes there is finally light at the end of the tunnel and he can return to the ring soon.

Although based in Dingwall, Bartlett is signed to the Northern Sporting Club stable in Aberdeen that also boasts rising pro stars Billy Stuart, Dean Sutherland and Callum Stuart.

Bartlett extended his flawless professional record to two wins from two fights when comfortably defeating Michael Horabin 40-37 on points at the Aberdeen Treetops last February.

He was building momentum then the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown hit in March.

Not only were fights cancelled, Bartlett could not train in the gym.

Bartlett made the most of that time and, when he finally returns to ring, has vowed the improvements will be apparent.

He said: “Last year should have been so busy for me and it now seems so long ago when I last fought in February 2020.

“I felt so good coming out of that win and had another fight lined up in two months time, only for it to get cancelled the week before.

“It was very frustrating as I felt I was building good momentum with both fighting and training.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow, but I have worked so hard over the last year while out of action.

“In a way it has helped me, because I have learnt so much in and out of sparring and also aspects such as road-work – everything.

“It was hard going not being able to do my normal things such as coming down to the gym in Aberdeen.

“Hopefully there is light at the end of the tunnel and things can start to get back to normality.

“I can’t wait to get going again when restrictions lift a little.”

Bartlett made his professional debut in September 2019 with a 39-37 points defeat of Alec Bazza at the Town Hall in Elgin.

Although in the fledgling stages of his professional career, the lightweight has already developed a strong support in the North.

He aims to star in a professional boxing night in Inverness and is confident North fight fans will embrace it.

Bartlett insists taking to the ring in a pro-boxing night in Inverness will happen in the near future.

He said: “Hopefully we will be bringing some big shows up to Inverness and then produce the goods for everyone.

“A fantastic support has come to my fights so far to back me.

“For a fight to happen in Inverness, it will be a sell-out.

“I am looking forward to that and know it will happen soon.”

Although the coronavirus lockdown has kept Bartlett out of the ring for more than a year, he is keen to quickly recover that early momentum he was building.

Ultimately he is targeting title glory.

He said: “I am looking for titles within the next few years and I know I can get them.”