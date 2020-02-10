Undefeated Byron-trained John Docherty is ‘not scared of anyone’ after win on Kell Brook undercard

Super-middleweight John Docherty extended his flawless record to eight wins from eight and warned he is fazed by no one.

Byron Boxing club-trained Docherty stopped Nicaraguan Pablo Mendoza in the first round in Sheffield.

It was Commonwealth bronze medallist Docherty’s fifth stoppage inside the opening round since turning professional.

Docherty recently confirmed he is targeting a British title shot before the end of the year.

He said: “I’f you’re fazed by someone in boxing then there’s no point being there.

“I’m not scared of anyone.

“I’m here to take risks and if the risk has benefit then great but I know my ability and Tony (Sims, trainer) knows my ability.”

Docherty fought on the under-card of Kell Brook’s seventh-round stoppage of Mark DeLuca.

Brook won the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight title and now Docherty wants a crack at title glory.

He said: “At British level just now I can really dominate.

“I’ve seen the British champion – if I was to fight him next I’d beat him.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland extended his 100% record to 10 wins from 10 in Paisley.

Sutherland, who had sparred with Brook in preparation for his fight, defeated Basi Razag 59-56.

The Aberdonian welterweight has already claimed the BUI Celtic welterweight title and is targeting more belts this year.