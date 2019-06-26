UFC fighter returns for sessions in Granite City

An Aberdeen-trained star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back in the north-east.

Johnny Walker is training at Granite Fight Factory, where he will host seminars with coach Leo Gosling this weekend.

The light-heavyweight, 26, is undefeated in his three bouts since joining the UFC

On Friday, Gosling will lead a Brazilian jiu-jitsu session at the gym, before Walker teaches a class on mixed martial arts (MMA) striking techniques on Saturday.

Craig Robertson, from Granite Fight Factory, said: “We’re thrilled Johnny’s doing this, 100%.

“It’s also nice to see someone who is rising and getting famous on the global stage still remembers his roots and hasn’t forgotten the people who helped him out.”

Brazil-born Walker most recently fought at UFC 235, stopping Misha Cirkunov in the first round to earn the Performance of the Night accolade.

The clash with Cirkunov was on the undercard of Jon “Bones” Jones light-heavyweight title defence against Anthony Smith.

The controversial Jones is one of MMA’s biggest draws, and the card in Las Vegas also featured other big names like Tyron Woodley and Cody Garbrandt.

Craig says, despite his success, Walker hasn’t changed.

He added: “He’s a very humble guy. Johnny was training out of Granite City when he got to the UFC.

“Before that he fought on a show called European Beatdown.

“He also fought on Ultimate Challenge MMA (UCMMA).

“When he beat a guy on there, that’s when he got found by the UFC.

“Everyone’s still in touch with him and has his mobile number. We’re in touch now and then.

“He’s really close with Wendy Smith, who owns Granite Fight Factory.

“When he flew back into Aberdeen on Monday, he went right to the gym and was training with everyone who was in the class.

“He’s came straight back into the fold.”

The seminars are open to anyone, although spaces are limited.

Friday’s session will run from 7.30pm, while Saturday’s begins at 1.30pm.

There will also be a “meet and greet” with the UFC star.

