Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton says loss to Aberdeen’s Darren Traynor would end his boxing career

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton has said losing to Darren Traynor would end his boxing career.

Aberdeen’s Traynor will face ring legend Frampton at lightweight over 10 rounds at the BT studios in London on Saturday.

The bill-topping non-title bout will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Three-weight Scottish champion Traynor, 33, was drafted in as a late replacement for Vahram Vardanyan of Latvia, who had to pull out due to visa issues.

Frampton, 33, was set to face WBO super-featherweight champion Jamal Herring in a world title fight in Belfast in June. However, that bout fell through due to the pandemic.

Now Frampton, bidding to become a three-weight world champion, is targeting that title showdown with Herring later this year – but must get past Traynor first.

He said: “I need to win against Darren.

“If I lose the fight my career is over. Where do I go from there at this stage?

“I am not prepared to do that.

“It is not going to be an easy fight because I know Darren is coming with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“That brings its own pressures.

“I cannot be complacent for a second and I won’t be.

“The fight with Herring was pretty much done for June 13, but obviously with what is going on globally it couldn’t happen.

“Hopefully it can happen and that is not being complacent, disrespectful to Darren or taking my eye off the ball.”

Traynor has fought live on television when facing Liam Walsh for the British featherweight title in January 2016 and James Tennyson for the WBO international super-featherweight title in October 2017.

The Aberdonian lost both fights by stoppage.

Frampton said: “Darren is a bigger lad than me, but I’m at a much higher level and have fought at a much higher level.

“Tennyson knocked him out in the third, but he almost dropped Tennyson in the second and then Tennyson cleaned him out.

“He also lost by KO to Walsh and fought Spaniard Juli Giner, but apparently he lost to a dodgy decision in Spain.

“The times Darren has stepped up he has been beaten, so I intend to beat him convincingly.”

Traynor has been in a training camp recently on standby in case Frampton’s opponent fell through.

Traynor and his Northern Sporting Club management team received the call at the weekend saying he was needed.

The bout will mark the first time Frampton has fought at lightweight and he is determined to put on a strong show at the heavier 135lb classification.

Frampton said: “I respect anyone that would step up to fight me.

“Darren is better than the original one we had, Vardanyan, and has fought at a higher level as well.

“Darren has been training for a number of weeks on the off-chance there was going to be a problem with Vardanyan’s visa or coronavirus.”