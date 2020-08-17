Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton praises ‘tough’ Aberdonian Darren Traynor

Aberdeen boxer Darren Traynor was praised for his resilience by two-weight world champion Carl Frampton after his seventh round stoppage on Saturday night.

Traynor was a massive underdog for the bout after stepping in at late notice to take on Northern Irishman but Frampton’s class told at York Hall in London.

The Aberdonian made life awkward for Frampton before two piercing body shots floored Traynor in the sixth and the contest was ended in the next round.

A relieved Frampton said: “I’m happy to get the win. I was far from my best, but people talk about doing the rounds and I don’t think it would have harmed me to do them.

“If I had the chance to take him out in the first round I would have done it, but saying that the rounds were good. He’s a tough kid.

“I had to make sure complacency didn’t creep in at all.

“No-one was expecting Darren to beat me so it was a potential banana skin for me. There was no pressure on him. He came in with a decent game plan of trying to step back and not rush things.

“Once I started landing the jab I hurt him a few times and obviously the body shots in the second half of the fight.”

Traynor was a replacement for Vahram Vardanyan, who was unable to travel due to visa issues, and Frampton believes the taller Traynor was the perfect foil as he prepares for a future WBO world super featherweight title fight against Jamel Herring, hopefully later this year.

He said: “It was a better opponent for Herring than the original opponent because he was about my height, maybe a little shorter.

“Darren isn’t a southpaw but the dimensions are similar.

“I don’t want to say I was shaking off rust as I would be doing a disservice to Darren.

“I was going through the motions at times and felt like my jab was okay in patches.

“I didn’t feel like he was stronger than me. I’m used to boxing guys bigger than me.”

Frampton was always in control against the Scotsman and dropped Traynor to the canvas with two stiff body shots at the end of the sixth round, but Traynor, despite clearly being hurt by the damaging punches, somehow managed to haul himself to the feet where he was saved by the bell.

The Jackal was surprised to see his rival get back up, but was not surprised when Traynor conceded defeat after a third body shot early in the seventh.

He said: “He was lying flat on his stomach and I thought it was done then he got up.

“I was conscious not to go to the body straight away in the next round as I thought he would be waiting for it.

“I hurt him a few times with body shots.

“I heard a few winces, so I knew. I feel it is something I’ve improved and my body shots have come on leaps and bounds.

“I know I have to be a lot better for Herring, but it was good to get the rounds done, the hands are fine so onwards and upwards.”