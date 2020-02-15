Tucker vows to end Wrestlezone feud with Johnson

Wrestlezone’s Bryan Tucker has vowed to finally end his bitter feud with Shawn Johnson tonight.

The two rivals will go head to head at Montrose Town Hall after Wrestlezone management signed off on a tag-team match.

Formerly tag-team partners, Johnson and Tucker were initially set to reform as The Hot Shots last year.

However, before they could fight together Tucker attacked Johnson to ignite a feud that continues to rage on.

Johnson and Tucker have faced off twice recently with both matches ending as no contests.

In a bid to bring closure to the rivalry, Wrestlezone have sanctioned a bout in Montrose where Tucker will team up with Ryan Riley to face Johnson and Kaden Garrick in a tag-team match.

Tucker said: “I am baffled because as far as I am concerned the issue between myself and Shawn finished at Summerhill Showdown. However, Wrestlezone management have seen fit to sign a tag-team match.

“It is typical of the management, making matches without any consultation with the guys in them.

“If Wrestlezone are not going to respect me then I am not going to respect their guys, Shawn Johnson and Kaden Garrick.

“At Montrose I am ready to fight and put this to an end once and for all.”

Former Wrestlezone Undisputed champion Johnson also wants closure on the long-running bad blood tonight.

Johnson said: “No disrespect to our tag-team partners but I will only be in Montrose for Bryan Tucker.

“He can run as much as he wants but I will keep going for him until we end this properly.”

In the other matches, Damien will defend his undisputed title against undefeated Caleb Valhalla.

Blue Thunder and William Sterling will face Crusher Craib and Connor Ingles for the Wrestlezone tag-team title.

Chris Archer of the Rejected faces Zach Dynamite, leader of the Foundation Of The Future.

Mikkey Vago will face off against Ted O’Keefe and Mr P will battle Bradley Evans.

In VIP ticket-holder action Scotty Swift will wrestle Dino Del Monte with both fighters looking to recover from losses at Summerhill Showdown.