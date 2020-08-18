Travel restrictions dash golf clubs’ hopes of open events this year

The reintroduction of the five-mile travel restrictions in Aberdeen has ended the hopes of many north-east clubs hosting any opens this year.

After months of lobbying, the Scottish Government and Scottish Golf finally gave the green light for opens to start.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus cluster in Aberdeen sprang up leading to the travel ban being back on within days of the news.

Many clubs, who have already spent endless hours rearranging their fixtures, have had to put their opens back on hold.

Alford, McDonald Ellon, Insch, Kemnay, Murcar Links, Newburgh, Oldmeldrum, Peterculter, Royal Aberdeen and Strathlene are among them. Others, including Balmoral, Buckpool, Cruden Bay, Deeside, Hazlehead, Lumphanan, Peterhead, Rosehearty and Torphins have abandoned plans to host any opens until next season.

Deeside and Royal Aberdeen are not even holding any competition medals with the travel limits.

Royal Aberdeen general manager Keith Grant said: “We have taken the view that medal competitions encourage play and we feel we have acted appropriately to support the lockdown.

“As far as the opens are concerned, we have delayed the men’s, seniors and junior opens until October.”

Peterhead captain Alex Buchan said: “We’ve cancelled all our opens this season because of track and trace.”

The priority for most clubs, in a season ravaged of competitive competition, is to establish their club champions.

A few have done so already, but the majority have been forced to suspend or delay the start because of the travel restriction.

The Aberdeenshire 5-Day Open was starting today at Ellon, although Aberdeen-based players were requested to withdraw.

It has actually been reduced to four days after Inverurie pulled out.

Oldmeldrum will stage tomorrow’s play with Insch and Newburgh hosting the competition over the next two days.