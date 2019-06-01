Tour of grounds for Newmachar United four

A determined foursome are taking a tour around Scotland’s non-league football grounds to raise vital funds this weekend.

Newmachar United’s Brian Johnson, John Matthew, Chris Cooper and Deane Lawson – who last year visited 63 grounds in 50 hours – set off yesterday with the aim of reaching every Highland, Lowland and North Caledonian League venue, as well as 27 old league grounds, by 5pm tomorrow.

A spokesman for the group said: “We are embarking on an even bigger trip this year to raise funds for the club to repair the damage after the recent spate of vandalism at Charles Gordon Park.

“And also install a CCTV system to prevent any future incidents, as well as a percentage being donated to our partner charity Aberdeen FC Community Trust to help fund projects across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

In 2018, the group got to all 42 Scottish Football League parks and 21 old grounds, raising £5,000 and also receiving several pieces of memorabilia.

This year will see them reach Fraserburgh in the east, Thurso in the north, Fort William in the west and Gretna in the south.

The spokesman added: “You can help us raise money by donating at BTMyDonate and search for Newmachar United Football Club.”