Top cyclists Archibald and Evans confirmed for Aberdeen leg of Tour Series

Scottish cycling stars Katie Archibald and Neah Evans will race in the Aberdeen stage of the Tour Series, it has been announced.

Organisers had previously revealed they were hopeful of securing Archibald’s participation for the event on May 16.

The 25-year-old won Olympic gold in the team pursuit with Great Britain at Rio 2016, as well as gold in the madison at last year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Archibald, who is also set to compete in Motherwell, said: “I’m looking forward to both rounds and some hard racing.”

Cuminestown’s Evans, 28 – who won bronze and silver medals in Gold Coast – will also be on Archibald’s Scottish select team alongside Anna Shackley and Zoe Watters.

Last year Evans, pictured, raced for Dame Sarah Storey’s Storey Racing in Aberdeen, with the squad picking up the women’s team prize.

The north-east native said: “The last time I rode for Scotland was at the Commonwealth Games so it’s very exciting to be back and in front of a home crowd this time.

“The Tour Series events are always action packed, exciting races and I am very much looking forward to starting my road season off with them.”

Archibald and Evans won’t be the only top Scots in action in Motherwell and Aberdeen, with Stirling duo Rhona Callander and Jenny Holl due to race for defending champions Team Breeze.

Commonwealth Games medallists John Archibald and Mark Stewart are also set to feature in Ribble Pro Cycling’s squad in the men’s competition.

Triple Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy will also feature with Vitus Pro Cycling.

The Aberdeen course this year starts and finishes on Broad Street.

There will be support races throughout the day before the elite event starts at 7pm.