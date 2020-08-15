Tonight’s Carl Frampton fight ‘the biggest of my life’ – Aberdeen’s Darren Traynor

Aberdeen’s Darren Traynor aims to upset the odds in front of the world to secure a “life-changing” win against ring legend Carl Frampton.

The 33-year-old will face former two-weight champion Frampton over 10 rounds live on BT Sport tonight.

The bill-topping bout, also being beamed live throughout the USA, will be at lightweight.

Bookmakers have rated Northern Sporting Club star Traynor a 20-1 outsider to defeat Frampton in the behind-closed-doors bout at the BT studios in Stratford, London.

However, tonight is the first time Frampton, a former super-bantamweight and featherweight world champion, has fought at lightweight.

Frampton is lining up a world title bid against reigning WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring later in the year and has admitted losing to Traynor could end his career.

Traynor believes shocking Frampton could catapult him into the big time and transform his life and career.

He said: “This could be life-changing for myself and my family if I can win.

“My family and friends will be back at home in Aberdeen watching the fight on television, cheering me on.

“Facing Frampton is the biggest fight of my life. A win would be absolutely huge for my boxing career as it would put me right back up the rankings and in contention for big title fights again.

“Being the underdog can work in my favour as there is no pressure on me.”

Traynor has undergone five weeks of gruelling training in the hope a career-defining clash with Frampton would materialise.

He was put on standby last month by promoters MTK Global in case original opponent Vahram Vardanyan had to pull out due to visa problems or the coronavirus pandemic.

When Vardanyan was ruled out due to visa issues Traynor answered the call for a fight where victory would catapult him into the big-time.

Traynor said: “I just have to be confident in myself and have that belief I can cause an upset.

“Throughout lockdown I kept myself in good shape, so I am ready for this fight.”

Frampton was initially scheduled to fight reigning champion Herring for the WBO super featherweight title in Belfast on June 13.

He is bidding to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion.

However, that title fight fell through due to the pandemic with boxing shut down.

Legendary promoter Bob Arum has stated Frampton is likely to face Herring for the WBO world title in Las Vegas in November.

First, however, Frampton must see off the challenge of Traynor.