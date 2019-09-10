Aberdeen pupil Shaw’s delight at World Para-swimming Championships

Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw had a day to remember at the World Para-swimming Championships in London.

Albyn School pupil Shaw, 16, took bronze in the S9 100m freestyle.

In the process, Shaw set a new British record of 1:03.00.

She had earlier set a new Scottish mark of 1:03.24 in the heats of the event.

Shaw has already broken a world record this year in the S9 200m butterfly, after swimming 2:30.46 in Berlin, Germany, during the summer.

Toni said: “I’m really happy to win my first worlds medal.

“I was not expecting to do it in this event. And to do it here with a home crowd including my family and my coach is really special.”

Scotland’s Stephen Clegg suffered fourth-place heartache in the S12 100m backstroke.