Titles sought as Aberdeen’s Darren Traynor returns to ring with a win

Three-weight Scottish champion Darren Traynor today warned he is ready to go for titles following his ring return.

The 33-year-old ended 18 months of injury frustration when defeating Des Newton 60-54 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops Hotel.

A persistent hamstring injury had wiped out more than a year of Aberdonian Traynor’s career.

He had not fought since losing to Juli Giner on points in Barcelona in June 2018.

After marking his ring return with an impressive win he is ready to make up for lost time.

Traynor said: “ I am back. This is the return of the Trayn Wreck.

“It is good to be back and it was all about getting into the swing of it and shaking off the cobwebs and ring rust.

“Once I got myself moving I relaxed and enjoyed it.

“I felt really good in the ring.

“I boxed and didn’t rush into anything and enjoyed my shots.

“Now I am back I want to start pushing for titles again.”

Prior to his injury frustrations Traynor had reached the level of securing major fights broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Giner was European champion and the Trayn Wreck also faced James Tennyson for the WBA International featherweight title live on Sky in Belfast on October 2017.

Northern Sporting Club’s Traynor also fought Ryan Walsh for the British featherweight title in April 2016.

Newton was the first step to returning to that level.

Traynor controlled the centre of the ring and had his opponent on the back foot, dodging his jabs and follow-up shots.

In the second round Newton was rocked by a right hook and combinations were beginning to breach his increasingly porous defence.

However, ring-savvy Newton proved to be a durable opponent and tried to drag Traynor into a scrap.

The Aberdonian stuck to his boxing in a composed, mature performance.

Traynor fought Newton at lightweight but refuses to rule out dropping down a division.

He said: “I will fight at lightweight or super-featherweight. I am making lightweight easy enough and nine stone four might be a bit of a push.

“But if I can get nine stone four I will get my nutritionist to help me out.”