Tickets for BBC’s Festival of Sport featuring football legend Law and cricket star Morgan released TODAY

Sporting heroes and children’s TV favourites are set to descend on Aberdeen ahead of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In the build-up to the huge televised event at P&J Live on Sunday December 15, Aberdeen Sports Village will host the Festival of Sport.

With schoolchildren allowed in to sample the festival on the Friday, ASV will fling open its doors to the public on Saturday 14.

The line-up includes a Q and A with Aberdeen’s Manchester United legend Denis Law and decorated Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson. Eoin Morgan will host a cricket masterclass while Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley share their commentary experiences.

For those who fancy themselves as long distance runners, the Tumbleator invites visitors to pit themselves against the speed of marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Runners are challenged to find out how long they can last on the 20ft long treadmill at Kipchoge’s amazing speed.

Tickets to attend the festival will be available from 2pm today at www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/

The full range of activities at the inaugural Festival of Sport:

Indoor Athletics

Tumbleator

Athletics with Scottish Athletics

Table Tennis with Table Tennis Scotland

Indoor Pitch

Rugby with the Scottish Rugby

Shinty with the Camanached Association

Cricket with Cricket Scotland

Hockey with Scottish Hockey

Football with Aberdeen FC and the Denis Law Legacy Trust

Games Hall

Tennis with Tennis Scotland

Netball with Netball Scotland

Gymnastics with Scottish Gymnastics

Outdoor Pitch

Penalty Shoot Out

CBBC’s Match of the Day: Can You Kick It? Challenges

Snow Sports with Snow Sport Scotland

Great British Horse Racing

CBBC’s Jamie Johnson: Screen in The Cube

Alternative Indoor Activities

Boccia with Scottish Disability Sport

Golf Activities

BBC Own It App Demos

Cycling with British Cycling