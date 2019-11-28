Tickets for BBC’s Festival of Sport featuring football legend Law and cricket star Morgan released TODAY

Sporting heroes and children’s TV favourites are set to descend on Aberdeen ahead of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
In the build-up to the huge televised event at P&J Live on Sunday December 15, Aberdeen Sports Village will host the Festival of Sport.
With schoolchildren allowed in to sample the festival on the Friday, ASV will fling open its doors to the public on Saturday 14.
The line-up includes a Q and A with Aberdeen’s Manchester United legend Denis Law and decorated Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson. Eoin Morgan will host a cricket masterclass while Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley share their commentary experiences.
For those who fancy themselves as long distance runners, the Tumbleator invites visitors to pit themselves against the speed of marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge.
Runners are challenged to find out how long they can last on the 20ft long treadmill at Kipchoge’s amazing speed.
Tickets to attend the festival will be available from 2pm today at www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/
The full range of activities at the inaugural Festival of Sport:
Indoor Athletics
Tumbleator
Athletics with Scottish Athletics
Table Tennis with Table Tennis Scotland
Indoor Pitch
Rugby with the Scottish Rugby
Shinty with the Camanached Association
Cricket with Cricket Scotland
Hockey with Scottish Hockey
Football with Aberdeen FC and the Denis Law Legacy Trust
Games Hall
Tennis with Tennis Scotland
Netball with Netball Scotland
Gymnastics with Scottish Gymnastics
Outdoor Pitch
Penalty Shoot Out
CBBC’s Match of the Day: Can You Kick It? Challenges
Snow Sports with Snow Sport Scotland
Great British Horse Racing
CBBC’s Jamie Johnson: Screen in The Cube
Alternative Indoor Activities
Boccia with Scottish Disability Sport
Golf Activities
BBC Own It App Demos
Cycling with British Cycling