Golf: Three-day Pro-Am to join Northern Open in Tartan Tour double for north-east

The north-east will host two high-profile Tartan Tour events this year.

Newmachar will stage the Northern Open from June 4-6 while a new three-day pro-am – the Aberdeen Golf Links – will be staged at Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and Cruden Bay from May 1-3.

Entry to the team event, featuring three amateurs and a professional, is £2,400.

The pro-am is a 54-hole Stableford competition with the two best scores counting on each hole.

Former Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance and Dougie Donnelly will be the celebrity speakers at a banquet dinner at the Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen.

There will be prizes for the top three teams with a tournament purse of £40,000.

Royal Aberdeen general manager Keith Grant said: “We are pleased to have been chosen as one of the courses for the inaugural event along with Cruden Bay and Trump International and hope it will be a great success.

“We believe it will certainly provide a challenge to any avid golfer looking to test their abilities across some of the finest links golf holes anywhere.”

The Northern Open, won last year by West Linton’s Gareth Wright, will return to Newmachar for the first time in 17 years. The tournament will be the first counting event on the Scottish PGA Order of Merit.

Newmachar captain Gordon Forbes said: “I am delighted we have been selected to host the Northern Open this season.

“It was in 2002 when Newmachar last held the tournament so we were really keen to host it again after such a long wait.

“Musselburgh pro Fraser Mann won the title when it was last at Newmachar.

“Significant developments have been made on our Hawkshill Championship course over the past two years so we look forward to welcoming the best professionals to compete for this year’s title.

“Our team at Newmachar are really looking forward to this year’s tournament and will do everything possible to ensure the Northern Open is a memorable event for all concerned.”

After a run of 20 years at Gleneagles, the PGA in Scotland’s flagship event is heading to Downfield on September 3-6.

It will be the second time that the Scottish PGA Championship, won last year by Torphins-based Greig Hutcheon, has been staged at the Dundee venue after Uphall’s Gordon Law claimed the title there in 1997.