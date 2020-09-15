Golf: Thomson sets new record at Kintore

Mark Thomson fired a stunning six-under-par 64 to set a new course record at Kintore.

The former Evening Express Champion of Champion carded six birdies during a blemish-free third round of the club’s scratch championship.

The scintillating round beat the previous record of 65 which was held jointly by Mark and Robbie Lawrence.

Newmachar’s John Duff had held the record previously but that was before the 16th was lengthened and a new green was built at the 13th.

Mechanical engineer Mark, 35, said: “Obviously, I am delighted to set a new course record.

“Having jointly held the previous record, I was aware as the round progressed that I had a great chance to shoot lower and take the sole possession of the record.”

“I covered the front nine in five-under-par 31 and that laid the foundations.

“Straightforward birdies at par five second and fourth were followed with birdies at fifth and eighth where my iron approaches were within four feet of the cup.

“My longest putt on the outward nine was a 10-footer at ninth,” added Mark, who plays off plus one.

“It could have been even better as my greenside chip at seventh hit the pin and appeared to jump out of the hole before stopping inches away.

“The back nine was more steady and I made a couple of good recoveries from poor shots to avoid dropping any shots to par.

“But I also had a few birdie putts lip out or burn the edge of the hole.

“A two at the 17th was my sole birdie of the back nine when I holed a swinging 15-footer.

“On reflection it was disappointing not to pick up any more shots on the back nine on some holes which usually offer good birdie chances, but I’m chuffed with my score in the end.”

Work commitments prevented Mark from playing in the second qualifying round which ruled out his chances of winning the club stroke championship.

Mark added: “This season is a bit of a write-off due to obvious reasons, with all national and district events cancelled resulting in a lack of competitive events.

“I’ve still got the Kintore Club Championship matchplay final to look forward to at the end of the month.

“I’m playing against Callum Coutts who’s had a very good season picking up some silverware along the way with some low scoring, so it’ll be a tough match.

“Hopefully I can come through it and secure a sixth consecutive success.”

Mark won the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch title after he beat Portlethen’s Clarke Brechin by one hole in the final at Deeside in 2017.