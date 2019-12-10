Late drama sees Bridge of Don Thistle exit Scottish Junior Cup

Bridge of Don Thistle’s Scottish Junior Cup adventure came to an end when they were edged out in this fourth-round clash at Aberdeen Sports Village.

They had twice been in front in a game which went ahead at the third time of asking.

With a healthy crowd in attendance, the game started with the Jags on the front foot. Darren Holt delivered an excellent ball in from the left that found no takers in the area.

United’s David O’Donnell saw a goalbound volley saved by keeper Rhys Fyfe with the Thistle defence having to weather the storm to a degree.

Thistle took the lead in 41 minutes with a fantastic free-kick from Paul NAPIER, who from 30 yards out crashed the ball into the top-left corner.

Four minutes into the second half, it was all square when an excellent ball from the left by Dean Richardson was met by Andrew DUFFY, who put a fine diving header beyond Fyfe’s reach.

Two minutes later, the Jags restored their advantage with Nikolas WOZNIAK getting into a great position before his shot from a tight angle deflected beyond Matthew Craig into the net.

Fauldhouse equalised with 10 minutes remaining thanks to a powerful strike by O’DONNELL.

And, with a replay looking likely, they grabbed the winner in stoppage time with Jack McILVEEN running in on goal to make no mistake.

Thistle manager Lewis Muirhead was philosophical in his post-match assessment.

He said: “It wasn’t a game for the purist.

“There was a gameplan and that was working to a point where we were getting balls up to channels which were finding the wide guys and finding attackers.

“We came in at half-time 1-0 ahead. However, we still knew there was plenty to do.

“I said at half-time that Fauldhouse will be dogged and dig in, which they duly did.

“What concerns me, which is a healthy thing, is that we had created plenty of chances in these conditions but only took two out of 16. Fauldhouse had three chances and scored three and they are in the next round. To be perfectly honest, we blew it.”

Muirhead also praised the professionalism of all connected to the club after a strenuous few weeks.

He added: “The club has stayed within the parameters of being professional, that is what we are about as a club. All the best to Fauldhouse United in the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup.”