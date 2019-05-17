Team Breeze’s Roberts makes Tour Series history in Aberdeen

Team Breeze’s Jess Roberts was delighted to make history in Aberdeen, becoming the first rider to win three consecutive Tour Series stages.

Roberts crossed the line in 45.06 on Broad Street, ahead of Scottish Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald (+19.248) and Rebecca Durrell (+20.443), riding for Brother UK – Tifosi p/b OnForm.

The rider’s Granite City exploits, as well as wins in Redditch and Motherwell, have left Team Breeze at the top of the Tour Series standings three races in.

Brother UK – Tifosi p/b OnForm are second with Campinense Velo Performance third.

Roberts, who led by close to 30 seconds at one point, said: “It’s really special. I didn’t expect to win three in a row and it was nice to get out on my own.

“I didn’t really have a tactic going in. I saw an opportunity to go and just tried it.

“I didn’t think it would stick – but I managed to get away.”

Roberts enjoyed the reworked Aberdeen course. She added: “It was quite nice. It didn’t have the dead turn before the finish, but there was a technical bit.

“The fans were so good and definitely helped me.”

Roberts also won two of the three sprint laps – taking place every 15 minutes – with Jo Tindley, of VeloPerformance, winning the other.

Cuminestown’s Neah Evans – racing in a Scottish select team with Manchester housemate Archibald – finished well back after mechanical problems.

She said: “I had a bit of a mechanical issue and had to drop off to change a wheel.

“I tried my best to get back involved but unfortunately there was an attack off the front, which Katie went with and I was left to suffer in the wake. It didn’t go as planned but the crowds were really supportive.”

Evans says these kind of problems are part of the sport and, despite this, she enjoyed performing in front of her home crowd once more.

She was part of the winning team with Storey Racing last year, albeit on the old route, starting and finishing on Union Street.

“Any form of racing, unfortunately with bikes there’s a lot of mechanics involved and it just wasn’t my day,” said Evans.

“The crowds are very supportive and were giving me a good cheer, which made chasing a bit more fun.

“I really liked the change of route.”

Evans also hinted at future road plans with Katie, with neither athlete signed to a professional team this summer.

She said: “I think we’re going to get together to do the Tour of Scotland.

“This was good preparation for that.”

in securing the runners-up spot, Durrell set what is effectively the women’s course record with a fastest lap of 1:33.667.