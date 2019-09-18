The Sniper has sights set on pro title glory

Rising boxing prospect Callum Stuart today warned he aims to blast a path through the welterweight division in the search for title glory.

The 20-year-old, pictured, is set to fight for the second time since entering the professional ranks over four rounds at Elgin Town Hall on Friday.

It is the first pro boxing show in Elgin for 80 years with hometown fighter, lightweight Andrew Smart, topping the bill.

Northern Sporting Club’s Stuart announced his arrival in the paid ranks with a 40-36 defeat of Casey Blair in Aberdeen in June.

Now he is determined to add to that early momentum.

Stuart said: “I can win titles. Maybe even world titles, as I am very confident.

“I look at my own ability and look at other pros and feel I can do the same as them.”

Nicknamed The Sniper, Callum enjoyed a formidable record in the amateurs before joining the paid ranks earlier this year.

He was a five-time Scottish champion and also claimed two silver medals at the Great Britain championships.

He said: “Time wise, I have not set targets on going for a title and am just listening to what my manager and trainer Davie (McAllister Jnr) says.

“I will take it as it comes and get the fights under my belt.

“Who knows, maybe a year or so down the line I will get to fight for titles.”

As an amateur, Callum represented Scotland at two European championships and one world championships.

Macduff-based Stuart harboured dreams of representing his country at the Commonwealth games and also the Olympics.

However, after winning his last Scottish title, he was overlooked by the amateur national team. That disappointment saw Stuart opt to follow older brother Billy into the professional ranks.

He signed on with Northern Sporting Club, the Aberdeen-based promoters who also manage unbeaten Billy, who recently won the BUI Celtic super-bantam title.

Stuart said: “I have seen how Billy has come through the pros and I want to do that as well.

“My first professional fight went well and it was good to do four rounds for the first time.

“I feel a lot better at professional and feel that is a lot more suited to my style.

“You are slowed down and not so fast in the pro ranks and can let your punches go.”

From Macduff he makes a near 100-mile round trip at least twice a week to train at the Granite City ABC gym in the city’s Clifton.

He said: “I work full-time and have to drive through to Aberdeen, which is a lot of travelling, but it is worth it.

“Elgin is pretty close to Macduff, so I am hoping to get a lot more fans through.”