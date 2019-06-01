‘The future is bright’: Byron Boxing Club-trained professional Docherty aiming for first title tilt

Blazing a devastating knock-out path, John Docherty today vowed to deliver a major statement at super-middleweight by earning a title shot this year.

The 21-year-old is also targeting a fight in the United States and warned he will defeat anyone in his path – regardless of record or reputation.

Since turning pro after a successful amateur career with Aberdeen-based Byron Boxing ABC, Docherty has won all five fights by knock-out.

Three have come inside the opening round for the Commonwealth games bronze medallist.

His latest emphatic victory was a first-round stoppage of Spain’s Wilmer Gonzalez in Glasgow on May 18.

In preparation for a potential title tilt, Docherty has been sparring with world champions.

Docherty said: “I am aiming for a title fight by the end of the year.

“Whenever I can get a title fight or step up and show people what I am about, they will know.

“The future is bright for myself.

“Matchroom are trying to get my name out there and hopefully I can get a fight in America soon.”

A fifth straight knock-out for Docherty was secured on the under-card of Josh Taylor’s IBF World Super-Lightweight title defeat of Ivan Baranchyk at the SSE Hydro.

Docherty was ringside to watch British super-middleweight champion Zach Parker defeat Steven Crambert by a fourth-round stoppage in a non-title fight.

Southpaw Docherty is targeting a future Lonsdale belt showdown with Parker.

He said: “I want to fight for the British title but I need to go the long distance of 10 rounds and 12 rounds for title fights. That will all come with experience.

“Once I do get in there for British title level, if I knock him out it puts out a major statement.

“Hopefully I can get some names in the next few fights and knock them out.

“I have been doing a lot of hard work in the gym with my trainer Tony (Sims) for that.”

A big-hitting super- middleweight with impressive ring skills and a ruthlessness to deliver knock-outs, Docherty is box office.

However, so explosive has been his entrance to the pros it is difficult to find fighters who can possibly go the distance with him.

Rounds are needed in preparation for any potential title fight.

But such is his ambition and focus Docherty is not willing to face journeymen and cruise through rounds to get ring time.

He said: “In Glasgow I wanted to keep my knock-out record and to get another win as fast as possible.

“However, I have been training to get rounds in, as I have not had a lot of rounds.

“They have been getting in heavier opponents, fighters at light-heavyweight, but I have still been knocking them out.

“I know when I step up for a title fight I will keep doing the same. I know I am too good for them.

“It was good to get another knock-out but I could do with showing the fans more than I have been.

“I know everyone wants to see a knock-out but I also want to show everyone my boxing skills and what I am about.

“But I can’t find anyone that will do that and stay in the rounds with me.

“As soon as I hit people, though, they are going down.

“I don’t want to take a journeyman the distance to get the rounds in.

“My fight before Glasgow was with a very tough opponent, as he had fought a lot of top boys and never been stopped. I stopped him in the second round.”

Having signed with the prestigious Matchroom Boxing stable, Docherty announced himself in the pro ranks with one of the fastest-ever debut wins.

He stopped the previously undefeated Jordan Latimer in just 18 seconds when his corner threw in the towel after a brutal barrage from Docherty.

That momentum has continued with Gonzalez and Przemyslaw Binienda despatched in the opening round. Angel Mariano Castillo and Yailton Neves were defeated in the second round.

The defeat of Gonzalez at the SSE Hydro was the first time Docherty had fought as a pro in his home country.

He is targeting an all-Scottish title showdown with former super-middleweight Commonwealth champion James Brophy or undefeated Tommy Philbin.

Docherty said: “Matchroom want to build my reputation in Scotland so that any time a big fight here comes up I will hopefully be on the bill.

“Hopefully I can get a British title fight or a Commonwealth title, any title.

“Ideally I can also face a Scottish fighter for a title, such as James Brophy or Tommy Philbin.

“To get that in Scotland, in front of Scottish fans, would be fantastic.

“When I got the call to fight in Glasgow I had only been back in camp for two weeks and I only had five weeks to get ready.

“Tony (Sims) would maybe say that is not enough time but I wanted to fight in Scotland so much.

“So I took the fight to fight on my own turf and my first pro fight in Scotland was absolutely unbelievable.”

On turning professional last year, Docherty relocated to trainer Sims’ gym in Essex.

There he trains alongside fellow Scot and three-weight world champion Ricky Burns.

Docherty has also been sparring with top fighters including John Ryder, who recently won the WBA super-middleweight world title.

He has also sparred with undefeated Commonwealth and WBC International Silver middleweight champion Felix Cash and British and WBA International super-welterweight champion Ted Cheeseman.

“I am getting much stronger and am looking forward to the future,” he said.

“I have had a lot of top sparring with John Ryder, Felix Cash and Ted Cheeseman.”