McAllister: I will dance and destroy opponent at Ballroom showdown

Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister today vowed to claim title glory at a fourth weight when he fights for two PBC belts in the Granite City later this month.

The 35-year-old will face Ghana’s Justice Addy at super welterweight for the PBC Commonwealth title and the PBC International title at the Beach Ballroom on Friday, October 20.

McAllister had originally been scheduled to fight for an IBF title but that has been put on the back burner for now – although he is confident of a future crack at an IBF belt.

Accra-based Addy boasts a professional record of 15 wins (14 by KO), four losses and one draw.

He is a former Ghanaian champion and previously held the West African Boxing Union tittle.

McAllister said: “I will step up in weight again and aim to become a four-weight champion against Addy.

“He has a decent record and is a tough kid but I will not watch him in action before the fight.

“I will approach this like every other fight, I will let them worry about me. I am 35 years old and am not going to change what I do.

“I will find out in the first 30 seconds to a minute what I am up against, but I will dance and destroy.

“If Addy is happy enough to come to the Beach Ballroom looking for a war then he will get one and I will put in a shot to knock him out.

“Previously I didn’t mind going the distance for the experience you get with the rounds in. However, now I have the attitude that I am not getting paid for the overtime.

“I am more settled in my punches and can land them to stop Addy.

“I want to win titles and if he wants to try and outbox me he can try, but I will outbox him to get the win.”

McAllister had planned to fight for an IBF title in the top of the bill bout at the Beach Ballroom.

He would have become the first British fighter affiliated to the British and Irish Boxing Association (BIBA) to contest an IBF title.

McAllister explained: I am stepping up due to the IBF situation.

“The IBF were originally looking to have me fight at welterweight but there were no titles available at that weight and none of their champions were willing to come to Aberdeen.

“They said I should have an opportunity at light-middle (super welterweight) so I thought I would sit at that weight and fight for a title.

“Nothing has came of it yet, so I am going for these belts with the Professional Boxing Council.

“The IBF want to work with me and want to be involved. Things are looking up for me on that front.”

Following three years out retired, former two-weight WBU and two-weight Commonwealth champion McAllister returned to the ring last November. He has won all four bouts by way of knock-outs and lifted the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Welterweight World Championship in his last bout – a third round stoppage of Frank Dodzi in Aberdeen in June this year.

McAllister has won titles at lightweight, super lightweight and welterweight and will bid for glory at a fourth division. He said: “I am reaching my peak. I want to win these two belts in front of my home fans.”

Aberdeen lightweight Nathan Beattie will face Tacky Annan, also of Ghana, for the PBC Silver International Championship.

Nairn cruiserweight Sandy Robb will face an as yet unnamed opponent.