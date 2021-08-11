Tennis: Top hopes made to work at North East of Scotland Championships

The North East of Scotland Championships continued at Cults with the majority of the men’s singles second round ties now completed.

All the seeds in action progressed, although Bejamin Hine, at number nine, was made to fight for his victory by the host club’s Jack Mullan before going through 6-3, 3-6, (10-7).

In the opening stage of the men’s over 45 singles, Graeme Matthew (Cults) had to come from behind to get the better of Rubislaw’s Paul Fernandes, winning 2-6, 6-1, (11-9) after a topsy turvy contest lasting almost two hours.

Top seed Annemiek Sterk reached the final of the girls 18 and under singles, but only after being given a fright by Amy Hudon (David Lloyd Dundee), the favourite triumphing 6-4, 4-6, (10-8).

RESULTS (Cults unless stated):

MEN’S SINGLES 1ST ROUND

D. Moir (Arbroath) bt B. O’Mara (Arbroath) 6-1, 6-2.

2ND ROUND

J. Lints (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt C. Michie (RGU) 7-5, 6-1; J. Miller (Rubislaw) bt K. Mazamal (King’s College) 6-2, 6-3; F. Pearson (St. Andrews University) bt P. Ewertowski (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-1, 7-5; F. Hermiston (Stonehaven) bt C. Higham (ATC) 6-2, 6-0; M. McLaren (Gleneagles) bt C. Cowie (Banchory) 6-3, 6-0; M. Aitken (Falkland) bt A. Razzouk 6-0, 6-0; C. Fryer (David Lloyd Dundee) bt Moir 6-1, 6-2; J. Tirrell (Lechworth) bt M. Gow (Rubislaw) 6-0, 6-1; G. McIver (Stonehaven) bt I. Patchkoria 6-2, 6-2; B. Hine (Rubislaw) bt J. Mullan 6-3, 3-6. (10-7); B. Soutar (RGU) bt B. Alnasser (King’s College) 6-1, 6-4; D. Colvin (Stonehaven) bt M. Brocklebank 6-3, 7-6; P. Young (Stonehaven) bt L. Duthie Gray (Edinburgh University) 6-3, 6-1.

OVER 45 1ST ROUND

G. Matthew bt P. Fernandes (Rubislaw) 2-6, 6-1, (11-9); K. Soutar (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt M. McCombie (ATC) 6-1, 6-2.

OVER 60 1ST ROUND

M. Drummond bt A. Bruce (David Lloyd Dundee) 6-0, 6-0.

QUARTER-FINAL

J. Barbour (Rubislaw) bt McCombie 6-0, 7-5.

MEN’S DOUBLES 1ST ROUND

Colvin, Young bt Michie, A. Grant (Rubislaw) 6-3, 6-2; D. Paterson, Pearson bt Moir, O’Mara 4-6, 6-1, (10-5); Lints, S. Martin (Rubislaw) bt Muzamal, Razzouk 6-0, 6-1; Fryer, McLaren bt Aitken, Ewertowski 6-3, 6-0; Cowie, O. Forbes (Montrose) wo L. Gillespie, Miller scr.

MIXED DOUBLES 1ST ROUND

N. Rayner, E. Hattan bt Forbes, I. Kasselstrand 6-2, 6-7, (10-8).

BOYS’ SINGLES 18 & UNDER 1ST ROUND

L. Findlay (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt W. Dunn 6-2, 6-3.

QUARTER-FINALS

Miller bt J. Morgan (Hillhead) 6-2, 6-2; Fryer bt Findlay 6-1, 6-2.

14 & UNDER 1ST ROUND

L. Warner (Stonehaven) bt C. Breheny (Elgin) 6-0, 6-0; L. Gillespie (Rubislaw) bt E. Luk 6-2, 6-0; O. Anderson (Springwells) bt A. Low (Rutherglen) 6-2, 6-3; J. Sivarajan (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt B. Currie 6-2, 5-7, 7-5; T. Dixon (Perth) bt M. Saraswat 6-0, 6-1; D. Tibbetts (Stonehaven) bt C. Morgan (Hillhead) 6-4, 6-2.

QUARTER-FINALS

C. Stevenson (Stonehaven) wo I. King (Gleneagles) scr; Anderson bt Sivarajan 6-0, 6-2; Tibbetts bt Dixon 6-4, 6-1; Warner wo Gillespie scr.

11 & UNDER 1ST ROUND

S. Fernandez (Rubislaw) bt C. Gillies (Bellfield Park) 6-3, 7-5; A. Zanetta (Craigmillar Park) wo S. Razzouk (David Lloyd Aberdeen) scr; L. Carrigan (Aboyne) bt J. Ibekwe 6-3, 6-0; F. Gillies (Bellfield Park) bt L. Morgan (Cambuslang) 6-2, 6-0; C. McKechnie (Rubislaw) bt A. Tang (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-0, 6-0; F. MacLeod (Bellfield Park) bt M. Broadribb 6-0, 6-2.

QUARTER-FINALS

R. Gallacher (Thistle) bt Fernandes 6-3, 6-1; McKechnie bt Gillies 6-0, 6-1.

GIRLS’ SINGLES 18 & UNDER QUARTER-FINAL

C. Luk bt G. Richardson 4-6, 6-3, (10-8).

SEMI-FINALS

A. Sterk (Bridge of Allan) bt A. Hudson (David Lloyd Dundee) 6-4, 4-6, (10-8); E. Cochran (Strathgryffe) bt Luk 6-0, 6-1.

14 & UNDER QUARTER-FINAL

Hudson bt L. Dunn 6-0, 6-0.

11 & UNDER QUARTER-FINALS

K. Cameron (Rubislaw) bt S. Simpson (Montrose) 6-1, 7-5; C. Sanderson (Bellfield Park) bt F. Ross (Aboyne) 6-1, 6-0; B. MacLeod (Gleneagles) bt L. Abdraboo (Thistle) 6-1, 2-0 ret.

GIRLS’ DOUBLES 14 & UNDER QUARTER-FINAL

Cameron (Rubislaw), E. Donald (Torphins) bt Simpson & H. Simpson (Montrose) 6-3, 1-6, (12-10).

SEMI-FINALS

J. Currie, L. Dunn bt B. & H. MacLeod (Gleneagles) 6-4, 6-4; Hudson, S. Smart bt Cameron, Donald 6-0, 6-0.