Taunts pay off in Aberdeen boxer Sutherland’s bid for Scottish title shot

Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland today confirmed he is in talks about a Scottish title shot against reigning champion Stewart Burt.

Undefeated Sutherland called out Burt on social media in the bid to secure a showdown.

It paid off as Sutherland’s management are now in talks with Burt’s camp about a title clash provisionally for the end of March.

Sutherland is in action at the Hilton Treetops Hotel on Saturday November 16 against an as yet unconfirmed opponent.

That home city clash was scheduled to be the first of two eliminators for a Commonwealth welterweight title shot for 21-year-old Sutherland.

However, the Aberdeen southpaw, aka “Deadly”, has used that Commonwealth eliminator as a bargaining chip to land Burt.

Any Scottish title fight will now also double as the first of two eliminators on the road to a crack at the Commonwealth belt.

Sutherland said: “A Scottish title fight has been discussed by my manager and Burt’s coach who has said they are up for it.

“My poking and prodding of Burt on social media maybe got under his skin.

“If that’s what I had to do to get him to come to the table then that is no bother to me at all.

“This is something that I want and I hope Burt wants to come to the table to shut me up.”

Burt boasts a professional record of 13 wins (one by KO), one draw and one loss.

Sutherland’s management had previously put two offers to Burt’s team in a bid to secure a Scottish title shot on November 16.

Both were rejected. The fighters also engaged in some online sparring and now they are edging closer to a mouth-watering ring clash for the national title.

The Commonwealth council sanctioned the November 16 fight as a title eliminator.

Win that and Sutherland would face a final eliminator.

However, next week’s fight in Aberdeen will no longer be part of that Commonwealth title path – that will instead be used in bargaining with Burt’s team to land the Scottish title opportunity.

Sutherland said: “One of the parts Burt said had to be involved was the Commonwealth title eliminator.

“Burt isn’t recognised high enough by the Commonwealth council for a final eliminator.

“I had some good opponents being spoken about (for the eliminator) but to face Burt domestically means I get another title under my belt.

“For now, though, my full focus is on the fight on November 16 so I can finish the year in an impressive style.”

Sutherland will return to the venue next Saturday where he won the Boxing Union of Ireland welterweight title with a 78-74 defeat of Keane McMahon in May.

Also fighting on the bill will be Northern Sporting Club’s undefeated super-bantamweight Billy Stuart who won the BUI title.

A multiple weight kick-boxing world champion before turning to boxing last year, Sutherland recently extended his flawless record to eight straight victories. He defeated experienced journeyman William Warburton 60-54 in Paisley last month.

Sutherland said: “I loved every single second of the fight against Warburton.

“He appreciated the skill level that I had.

“There was a moment in the fight when I hit him with two shots, made him miss with three, and then hit him with three.

“In the middle of the fight as I moved off he said ‘that was good’.”

For now all Sutherland’s focus is on making it nine straight wins next weekend.

However, he will take a keen interest in the British title fight between Chris Jenkins and Liam Taylor in Birmingham on November 30.

Jenkins is the Commonwealth title holder and as British title holder has to face mandatory challenger Taylor.