Tom Morris-designed Tarland Golf Club staring into abyss over coronavirus lockdown

Tarland treasurer Raymond Reid admits his club – like many other Scottish courses – is facing an uphill battle to stay open.

The Tom Morris-designed nine-hole course had just come out the slumbers of winter for a fresh season when the coronavirus lockdown struck.

Tarland’s plight perhaps reflects that of many clubs who are annually walking a financial tightrope.

With a rateable value of £7,800, the club fell well short of the £18,000-£51,000 bracket required to obtain a £25,000 grant from the Scottish Government.

However, Tarland did have the correct criteria to apply for the small and rural businesses grant of £10,000.

Reid said: “Like all clubs we have been struggling to survive the downturn of golf in Scotland and this pandemic may finally close us down.

“It is hitting businesses hard.

“We were just getting ready to open for the 2020 season on March 21 after the winter.

“The course had been readied for play and we were getting organised in the clubhouse.

“The clubhouse opened as scheduled on the Saturday before the lockdown with reduced hours due to the social distance restrictions.

“We actually played the medal on the Sunday but 24 hours later all clubs were closed.

“The biggest issue we have is that our members pay their annual fees before the end of April.

“As a small club we normally collect this at the clubhouse and with the closure this became impossible.

“We have sent out notifications to our members to pay fees by bank transfer or by cheque.

“With the closure of the course and clubhouse we, like all clubs, have no revenue from visitors’ green fees but we still have bills to pay.

“The part-time stewards are obviously not working, but the greenkeeper is still working as suggested by Scottish Golf.

“The greenkeeper is our priority, as if we make him furloughed, the course will soon be overgrown and will definitely have to close.

“We have applied for the £10,000 small business grant but we’re not sure when or if this will be paid at all. We are unable to apply for the £25,000.”