Aberdeen swimmer Toni delighted to be nominated for another major prize

Another Aberdeen’s Sports Awards nomination is just the latest high in swimming starlet Toni Shaw’s career.

Albyn School pupil Toni, 15 – who broke the S9 200m butterfly world record in Berlin last month – has won prizes at the annual celebration of Granite City sporting excellence two years in a row and is this year up for Young Sports Achiever of the Year.

She said: “It’s really good to be nominated again.

“It makes you feel like all your hard work is worth it and makes you feel quite proud.”

Toni – awaiting her exam results before heading into fifth year – said: “I was a bit surprised, because the 200 fly wasn’t even my main focus that day. I had another race before it and a final after.

“I was just doing it for fun and wasn’t really expecting it.

“It was a pretty good meet. I got some junior medals and an overall silver in the 100 fly.

“That’s my main race, that and the 400 freestyle.”

Aside from her new all-time best mark of 2:30.46 which she swam in Germany, Toni has had another success-filled 12 months.

Just a couple of weeks ago, she broke the British records in the 50 and 100 fly at the Scottish Open Championships, held at Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre.

This year’s biggest moment could yet be September’s Para-swimming World Championships, to be held in London in October, and Toni will use this summer’s British International Meet as preparation for her bow at the event.

It’s her third major competition after last year’s Commonwealth Games and European Championships – where she won two medals of each colour.

She said: “I’ll be training through the British meet because the worlds are so soon after it.

“I’ll see how it goes and then do my final preparations.

“I’d usually taper for the British, but not so much this year.

“I’m doing five events – I’m not doing the 100 fly, because I’m saving it for worlds, but I’m doing the 1,500 and 400 free, 200IM, 100 back and 100 breaststroke.”

On her worlds expectations, Toni said: “It would be great to win a medal, but hopefully I’ll swim fast and might be in some of the relays. That would be really good.

“Because it’s in London, my dad’s side of the family live in England and quite a lot of them are coming to watch. Lots of friends are coming too.”

Recently, University of Aberdeen Performance Swim team athlete Toni’s training has been boosted by a specially-made prosthetic arm, which has allowed her to ramp up the gym work she does with coach David Boyd.

Toni said: “David was looking into something for me and made me a homemade version for a while.

“But he found a place in Glasgow to make me the one I have now, which is really good.

“I can do push-ups, pull-ups and all those sort of things now.

“I could do them before, but not as well.

“I’ve only had it for about a month, but hopefully when I’ve used it for a bit longer it’ll transfer over into the pool.”

Toni’s career trajectory can only be discussed for so long without the Tokyo Paralympics next year coming into the conversation.

Her hopes of making the British team look good, but how does she feel her chances stand?

Toni said: “I’m not sure when the qualifiers are. For every other competition it’s been in April, but hopefully (I can go).

“I probably have to improve a bit to qualify, but the times aren’t up yet. There are only a few people in my category in Britain.

“(Double paralympic champion) Stephanie Millward was super good. She’s a bit older now, but she’s still swimming. We’re the only S9s in Britain, really.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards will be held at P&J Live on Thursday October 3.

To nominate an individual or club, visit AberdeensSportsAwards.co.uk