Scotty Swift swears to snare Wrestlezone tag-team title with Connor Inglis

Scotty Swift has vowed to reclaim the Wrestlezone tag-team title after linking up with new partner Connor Inglis.

The Red Haired Warrior is ready to bounce back tonight at Summerhill Showdown from a double blow suffered at Christmas Chaos.

Not only was the tag-team belt wrestled from Swift last month, he also lost long-standing partner Johnny Lions.

Wrestlezone veteran Lions had earlier confirmed he would retire when his partnership with Swift lost the tag-team gold.

In emotional scenes, Lions called time on his illustrious career following tag-team title defeat to Blue Thunder and William Sterling.

Now Swift and rising star Inglis will face off against Blue Thunder and William Sterling at the Sure Hotel by Best Western, Aberdeen, tonight.

Swift said: “Johnny’s time is over and we are all upset.

“We became tag-team champions and went on one of the best runs I have ever had.

“I guess the best way to honour Johnny is to continue that.

“I have another chance to be one half of tag-team champions at Summerhill Showdown.

“My tag-team partner quite possibly had the best debut year we have ever seen in Wrestlezone.

“Connor gave Crusher Craib everything and more to the point where Crusher did something he has never done before – he took his hand and showed respect.”

A founder of Wrestlezone back in 2007, ring legend Lions, a former Undisputed Champion, retired at the end of the Steel Cage showdown tag-team defeat at Christmas Chaos.

However, Swift activated his rematch clause for the belt – and quickly found a new partner.

Wrestlezone Training Academy graduate Inglis aims to make an immediate impact alongside Swift.

Inglis said: “At Summerhill Showdown last year, I made my unofficial debut.

“I am going to do everything in my power this year to make us walk away with the titles.”

At Summerhill Showdown tonight, Alan Sterling defends his Tri-Counties title against Joe Hendry, the Scot who wrestles with American-based Ring of Honour.

Hendry is a former British Wrestling Revolution champion and Insane Championship Wrestling tag-team champion.

Sterling said: “Kudos to Wrestlezone in finding the best man to challenge me in Joe Hendry. He is a real challenge, but I am going to prove that I am that much better.

“Around here, I am the hero, and at Summerhill Showdown he will find out what everyone already knows – that it is all about Alan.”

Summerhill Showdown will also host a bad blood clash between former tag-team partners Shawn Johnson and Bryan Tucker.

Formerly known as The Hotshots, the duo were set to reform last year, only for Tucker to attack Johnson.

That antagonism has continued and their bout ended in a no-contest at Christmas Chaos.

WrestleZone management sanctioned a rematch and want a decisive outcome tonight.

Former Undisputed champion Johnson said: “Management have signed this match because they do not want it to drag on like it did before. They do not want this to spiral out of control and want it to end as do I.

“It will be me against Bryan Tucker for the very last time – and this time there will be a clear and decisive winner.”

Tucker was left furious that Wrestlezone announced the rematch without consulting him.

However, he has accepted the fight and is in agreement that a winner will be confirmed tonight.

He said: “2020 is a bold new year for Wrestlezone, but I get landed with this rubbish.

“Without any consultation or anyone from Wrestlezone management asking me, the fight against Shawn Johnson has been booked.

“He attacked me unprovoked at Christmas Chaos. A bit of respect is lacking, as demonstrated by the match announcement.

“If that is the way the suits want it to be then at Summerhill Showdown Shawn Johnson versus myself will happen for the very last time.”

In the main event tonight, Damien, aka The Revolutionary, will defend his Undisputed title against Lou King Sharp.

A former Wrestlezone tag-team champion, Sharp has wrestled throughout the world including a stint in China since his last WrestleZone appearance.

Former Tri-Counties Champion Jason Reed will look to rebound from his title loss at Christmas Chaos when he collides with Andy Wild and Dave Conrad.

The Rejected face The Foundation Of The Future

The Outfit face Mr P in a bonus handicap match for VIP ticket holders.