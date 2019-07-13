Swift plans to Prove his point to rival Outfit

Former Wrestlezone Undisputed champion Scotty Swift has warned The Outfit to expect their toughest ever match at Proving Grounds tonight.

Swift, pictured, will team up with Wrestlezone Academy graduate Connor Inglis at Cairncry Community Centre.

Wrestlezone favourite Swift and regular partner Johnny Lions will defend their Tag Team title belt against The Outfit at Battle of the Nations next month.

However, all his focus is on his match-up with Inglis tonight.

Swift said: “I have a fantastic tag team partner in Connor going into Proving Grounds.

“I am proud to show proof that the Academy is having great success.

“Connor is the same guy who gave Crusher Craib all he can handle. The Outfit are in for the fight of their lives.”

The Outfit are determined to get their hands on the Tag Team Championship belts when facing holders Swift and Lions at Battle of the Nations at the Northern Hotel on August 19.

They aim to lay down an early marker against Swift tonight.

The Outfit’s Dino Del Monte said: “Connor (Inglis) is getting involved with something that has nothing to do with him.

“Our beef is with Scotty Swift and those tag team belts he carries around.”

The Outfit’s Ted O’Keefe has vowed to retire Swift and Lions.

O’Keefe said: “This is the last stop before Battle of the Nations when The Outfit will face Lions and Swift, the two old timers. Mark my words we will take the belts and will retire them both.”

Crusher Craib is not in action tonight but has warned he will be in attendance at Training Grounds as his feud with Inglis could ramp up even further.

Craib said: “Ever since Connor cost me my match at Aberdeen Anarchy I have been trying to get back on track by going against the likes of Any Wild or going for the Tri-Counties championship.

“However, every time I tried to do something Connor was there to cost me the match.

“Connor wanted my attention, now he has it. At Proving Grounds he is the main event so let’s see how he likes a taste of his own medicine.”

Lions will also face Ryan Riley of the Foundation of the Future at tonight’s Proving Grounds.

Riley said: “It is called Proving Grounds for a reason and I will prove exactly why I shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Lions should be prepared to be inspired. Some might say Lions is one of the foundations of Wrestlezone as he has been there from the start.

“However myself, Bradley Evans and Zach Dynamite are the future.”

In the other matches Cysto faces Mauler Murphy, a graduate of the academy who will make his ring debut. Caleb Valhalla faces Umar Mohammed of Fife who will make his WrestleZone debut.

Doors at the centre open at 6.30pm with the action beginning at 7pm.