North-east cricket facing summer without action – and prospect of real damage to game’s future in region

Cricket teams at all levels are slowly coming to the realisation that they face a summer without playing a game – this despite earlier optimism.

Jan Stander is the president of Stoneywood-Dyce, the premier club in the area and its sole representative in the top flight of the Scottish club game.

He said: “The best we can expect is a half season.

“But when you consider all the issues, it’s hard to see there being any cricket being played this season, not least because of the social distancing rules.

“Cricket is a team game during which all fielders will touch the ball.

“We also have the access to pitches issue.

“Some councils have stopped cutting grass and, given the current distractions, are not likely to see the preparing of pitches as a priority when and if we get the go-ahead to play.”

Fraserbugh, one of the Aberdeenshire Grades clubs who have been keeping in touch with their members, are reconciled to not getting cricket at the Broch.

Club captain Liam Bowie said: “We are saddened and frustrated by the current situation, but will face the future as one, while ensuring we keep the interest of the many young players we have at the club.

“We have worked hard to attract them and need them if we are to continue the 158-year history here at the Broch.”

Stander is equally concerned about retaining the services of young players and said: “I want Stoneywood-Dyce to maintain its fine reputation of producing fine young players and have kept in touch through a number of initiatives on social media.

“Currently we have some quality youngsters like Ross Kinnaird, Jack Lambley, Stuart Lister and his sister Alisa.

“We must look after them as indeed every club in the area must in respect of their own developing talent.”

The dramatic drop in numbers playing in the Grades is of concern to Michael Watson, president of the forward-looking Fraserbugh club.

He said: “We can no longer claim to have more players per head of population in the UK than anywhere else, apart from Yorkshire.

“The facts don’t lie. In 1960 when my father Ian was making his way in the game there were over 50 teams playing in the Aberdeenshire Grades.

“We are now down to just over 20 who will line up in the new season, whenever that is, but most likely in 2021.

“We must therefore rally round and work together if we are to save our game.

“Our own commitment to a youth policy is surely the way forward, but hopefully in the company of other clubs.”