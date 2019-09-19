Boxer Stuart keen to push for title

Undefeated super-bantamweight Billy Stuart today called out reigning British and Commonwealth champion Brad Foster.

Aberdeen-based Stuart, 21, believes he is ready for a title shot with Foster – and is confident he can win.

Stuart, aka The Butcher, will bid to extend his 100% pro record to nine wins from nine at Elgin Town Hall tomorrow.

But he has Foster in his sights and wants a chance to battle for his national title.

Stuart said: “I want a fight with the British champion for his title.

“I have finished my apprenticeship and now it is time to move up and start winning titles.

“I could beat the British champion Foster now.

“There is no doubt in my mind I could beat him.”

Foster, 21, boasts a professional record of 11 wins (four by stoppage) and two draws.

He retained the British super-bantamweight and also his Commonwealth belt with a majority draw with Lucien Reid at the weekend.

After 12 rounds only one judge could separate the pair at York Hall scoring 116-112 for challenger Reid with the other two officials scoring 114-114.

Foster, now unbeaten in 13, was knocked to the canvas in the sixth.

Having won the title with a unanimous decision defeat of Josh Wale, Foster is one defence away from gaining ownership of the Lonsdale Belt.

Stuart, from Macduff, said: “I have watched Foster and seen the things he does that are good, and things he does that are bad.

“I believe I could defeat him.

“You have to think like that in boxing. If you don’t there is no point doing it.

“I want to fight people like Foster the sooner the better.

“I want a top-10 fighter in my weight. If any of them want to face me they are more than welcome.

“If they dodge a fight with me then it shows what their character is.

“I will fight anyone and I am pretty sure they would be the same.”

Stuart secured his first professional title in May when defeating Dylan McDonagh 77-75 on points to claim the Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) Celtic super-bantamweight belt.

As an amateur Stuart dominated Scottish boxing picking up seven Scottish titles and two Great Britain championship belts.

Stuart also won silver at the Commonwealth Youth Games and won the prestigious Serbia Golden Gloves tournament.

Now he aims to rack up the title wins in the paid ranks. He said: “I feel I am ready to go for titles although I have always felt I am ready for that.

“My manager has made sure I don’t jump too quickly into the deep end.

“I am gradually building it up and feel that this is my time now.”

Highly-rated Stuart has quickly forged a reputation as one of the hottest rising stars in the British ranks.

That has secured a host of high-profile sparring sessions against former world champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov as he built up to a world title defence.

Stuart also trained at boxing legend Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Los Angeles, last year and while at Roach’s gym he went toe-to-toe sparring with Filipino legend Donnie Nietes, a three-weight world champion who is undefeated in 20 world title fights.

In preparation for his contest in Elgin tomorrow Stuart has sparred closer to home.

He said: “I was down in the Skyaxe gym (Dundee) last week and did some good sparring with two amateurs and two pros.

“I got six on the trot and every two rounds got a fresh opponent

“I feel great doing that.”

Stuart will be fighting on a bill in Elgin tomorrow that will be topped by home town fighter Andrew Smart.

Northern Sporting Club lightweight Smart, 25, has won both his fights since turning professional.

Super-featherweight Ben Bartlett will make his professional debut and McConagh, who lost to Stuart in May, will also fight.

Stuart said: “I haven’t fought since winning the title in May and hopefully I can take this guy out and put on a show in Elgin.

“I had my first amateur fight in Elgin and it will be really good to fight as a pro there.

“Boxing fans don’t really get many professional shows up in the north although they get an amateur event now and again.” Stuart’s younger boxer Callum will also fight on the undercard.

Callum has won both of his professional fights to date and was a multiple Scottish champion who had aspirations of Commonwealth and Olympic games qualification before turning pro.

He said: “Callum and myself boxed on the same bill as amateurs and now do it as pros.

“We train together all the time.

“Callum works in Macduff and I work in Aberdeen so there are some days we can’t train together.

“But the majority of days we do.”