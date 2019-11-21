Macduff’s Stuart aims for Scottish super-bantamweight champion Ham’s title after keeping up hot streak

Undefeated ring star Billy Stuart has targeted a Scottish super-bantamweight title showdown with champion Joe Ham.

Stuart extended his flawless record to 10 wins from 10 bouts with a dominant 59-56 defeat of Brett Fidoe at the Hilton Treetops Hotel, Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old secured his first pro title earlier this year when lifting the Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic title with a points defeat of Dylan McDonagh.

Now he wants a crack at Scottish champion Ham, 28, who earlier this month lost a clash with Qais Ashfaq for the vacant World Boxing Association Intercontinental title in Manchester.

Ham was cut in the collision and suffered his second loss in 16 contests after the referee deemed him unfit to continue.

Stuart said: “I want to push on for titles next year.

“Domestically Joe Ham has the Scottish title and I believe I could beat him.

“I sparred with Ham when I was only 16 years old and I felt I did pretty well.

“Now I have matured a lot more and am operating at a higher level. I would also like to go for a British title shot.

“I feel I am getting there or thereabouts to that level.”

A former multiple Scottish and Great Britain champion in the amateur ranks Northern Sporting Club’s Stuart has broken into the British top 10 rankings.

In facing Fidoe he went up against a difficult opponent renowned for a danger factor that his record of 13 wins, 55 defeats and six draws perhaps masks.

Hard-hitting Fidoe has been in with the top domestic super-fly, bantam and super-bantam in Britain and held his own.

In June 2017 Fidoe held current British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight champion Brad Foster to a draw.

It was the only blemish on Foster’s record until he drew with Lucien Reid in September this year in a fight where his Commonwealth and British titles were on the line. Foster retained the belts.

Fidoe also claimed a shock 59-56 points defeat of hotly-tipped super-flyweight Marcel Braithwaite last September.

Braithwaite, who will fight for the British title next month, went into the fight with seven wins from seven but was stunned by Fidoe.

In June this year Fidoe also went the distance with Lee McGregor who this weekend defeated fellow Scot Ukashir Farooq by split decision in a Commonwealth and British bantamweight title unification showdown in Glasgow.

Stuart despatched Fidoe with an impressive performance. He said: “I kept to my game plan to keep it long and keep out of range.

“He was a tough fighter and that is what I want, someone pushing me through the rounds and giving me a challenge.”

Stuart has quickly made an impact in the pro ranks and has sparred with a number of world-class operators.

While at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, the Macduff boxer went toe to toe with Filipino legend Donnie Nietes, a three-weight world champion undefeated in 20 world title fights.

Stuart has also sparred with Zhanat Zhakiyanov who was building up to his world title defence with Ryan Burnett.

In the defeat of Fidoe, Stuart switched back and forth between his orthodox style and southpaw.

He confirmed he could use those tactics again as he aims to close in on a major title shot in 2020.

He said: “I have always switched to southpaw in fights although I haven’t done it much in the pros.

“Sometimes it is just about having the confidence to do it as it is not my natural stance.

“I am progressing all the time in the professionals and will maybe switch styles more.”