Stoneywood-Dyce suffer second Eastern Premier League loss on the spin at Arbroath United

Stoneywood- Dyce’s tough start to the new Eastern Premier League season continued with a second successive defeat at the hands of Arbroath United.

Arbroath had lost both their opening games and yet were able to cruise to a 155-run win against their Aberdeen opponents.

Dismissed for a paltry 126 on a perfect paced batting track when chasing the home side’s 281 for the loss of nine wickets, the People’s Park batsmen all struggled except for veteran opener George Ninan who stroked a patient 39.

In stark contrast the Lochlands side had seven batsmen who all made it into double figures, enjoying substantial partnerships along the way.

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Jamie King admitted it had been a disappointing day for his beleaguered batters.

He said: “Confronted with a perfect wicket we just didn’t cope, only George looked at home.

“It’s a setback, but there’s no panic. Morale is still good.

“We bowled well with Shaun Coetzer coming into the side to take three for 57, while David Kidd, Jon Grant and Leighton Collins all plugged away, taking two wickets each.

“It’s our batting which is the real problem.

“We will need to spend some time in the nets over the next week for the huge challenge Grange will bring in Edinburgh on Saturday.”

Arbroath elected to bat after winning the toss, easing themselves into a winning position through their top order batsman of whom Scotland player Matthew Parker was the standout, hitting a superb 88 before being bowled by Grant, but with the total on 280 it was too late to influence the outcome.

The visitor’s reply was led by Ninan and Martin Reid and at 36 for no wicket they looked to be going to challenge the substantial home total, only to lose the wickets of Reid. Coetzer, and Mark Lambley.

When Ninan was bowled with the score on 74 the game was up and despite stubborn resistance from Kidd, Andrew McLaren and Ailsa Lister, the Aberdeen side were dismissed for 126.

A visit to top of the table Grange is probably the last thing King’s side need at this moment in time, especially after the Edinburgh team’s eight-wicket thrashing of Stewarts Melville at the weekend.