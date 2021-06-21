Stoneywood-Dyce slip to third away defeat on the spin at Heriots

Stoneywood- Dyce’s pain on the road continued in Edinburgh where they suffered their third consecutive away defeat of the season in the Eastern Premier League against Heriots.

The loss was made worse by the fact the Heriots’ line-up included a former Aberdeenshire favourite who made hay against the People’s Park side.

Matthew Cross, the Scotland wicketkeeper, hit an unbeaten 171 from the Goldenacre side’s total of 307 for the loss of five wickets, scoring freely against the beleaguered Aberdeen side’s bowling attack in a game reduced to 46 overs per side due to the pitch being affected by rain in the capital.

In reply Stoneywood- Dyce battled manfully to 156, but shored up by a defiant 48 from lower order batsman David Kidd.

The number seven stood out in the mayhem of the visitor’s response, coming in with half his side out on 63, and scoring 48 of the 71 runs eeked out against the accurate home attack in the second half of their innings.

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Jamie King was full of praise for Kidd.

He said: “He was just magnificent, standing alone against a particularly good bowling line up.

“It was a great pity he didn’t get his half century. He certainly deserved it.

“I am very proud of him. We were also in awe of Matthew who came in when their score was on 16 and batted right through.

“It was a peerless knock and shows just how he has come on since leaving Shire.

“I shuffled my bowling attack around in a bid to get him out but it was hopeless task but we never gave up.

“It will be a great relief to get a home game next week when we host Watsonians at People’s Park.”

The visitors were given some early hope when the home side batted, reducing them two 16 for two wickets, only to be blown away by the class of Cross, not to mention belligerence of the Scotland opener.

The fact that Michael Watt was the next top Heriots scorer with only 41, telling its own tale of the dominanion of Cross.

The pick of the Stoneywood- Dyce bowlers were Jack Lambley, who took two for 36, and Jon Grant, who niggled away at the Heriots top order, getting his reward with two for 42, though neither bowler was able to stem the flow of runs from the magnificent Cross.

A home game against Watsonians is followed by a match against Stewart’s Melville, another Edinburgh side who have yet to win a game, and are the only team below Stoneywood- Dyce in the division.

“It’s a game we have already targeted as a must-win game,” said King.