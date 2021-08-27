Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stoneywood Dyce remain confident of securing Eastern Premiership place

By Jamie Durent
27/08/2021, 11:45 am
Stoneywood Dyce player-coach Jan Stander.
Stoneywood Dyce player-coach Jan Stander remains confident they will be safe in the Eastern Premiership this season.

They missed out on the opportunity to secure their safety last week, as their game at Stewarts Melville was washed out with just seven overs of play possible.

The People’s Park outfit have two games left, both on the road starting with Watsonians on Saturday. They also have a slight cushion on Meigle and Stewarts below them, with the bottom two due to play each other on the last day of the season.

Stander would have preferred to have safety secured already and hopes the Stoneywood Dyce players are able to enjoy the pressure of the situation.

He said: “We’ve always been a team that punches above our weight, giving younger players the opportunity to go and play. We’ll have to put in a decent performance this Saturday and see where it leaves us for next week.

Stoneywood Dyce player-coach Jan Stander has a number of absentees for Saturday.

“I said to the guys, from a coaching perspective, where we are now we’ve got to let players try and enjoy it. Trying to let them completely express themselves is difficult when we’ve had such a changing team.

“When you’re missing senior players or players you rely on to perform you, it’s difficult to let the younger players play with freedom as they feel they need to perform now.

“I think we should be OK. We want players to be able to go out and enjoy the game.”

Watsonians are safe in mid-table, with six wins from 13 games, with Stoneywood Dyce managing four from 15.

For the club and Stander, getting this season in the books and being able to reassess for the 2022 campaign is the priority.

Jack Lambley.
He added: “The focus is to get these games seen out and take stock for next season. See what bits went well – the likes of Jack Lambley and Ailsa Lister, how well they’ve done and they’ll be a year older.

“But we also need to check if the likes of Shaun (Coetzer) will be available more next year, how much George (Ninan) and myself are going to be able to play next year.

“It’s been a bit of an indifferent season for many reasons. Going down to Edinburgh five times a season is not a non-committal thing. You’ve got to be committed.”

Lennard Bester will miss the Watsonians game, as will Martin Reid, Shaun Coetzer, Tim Bovaird and Ewan Davidson. Jon Grant, Sawan Kumar and Ryan Williams come into the team.