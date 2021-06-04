Stoneywood Dyce player-coach Jan Stander hopes his side can deliver a confident response to their Forfarshire defeat when they face Arbroath United tomorrow.

A batting collapse against the 2019 champions last weekend hampered their chances of victory, even if a promising bowling performance gave them hope.

Lennard Bester produced a swash-buckling 84 not out, but no other Stoneywood Dyce player scored more than four, as they were bowled out for 122.

Arbroath have lost both of their Eastern Premier Division games so far and Stander believes his team should be targeting a return to winning ways.

He said: “They’ve got a good youth system and a bit of experience, but you look at the league and it’s games like this you probably have to win.

“They have not been around the top three, like Grange, Carlton and Forfarshire have been. But cricket is a funny game.

.@the_forfs win by 4 wickets in a tight contest at Peoples Park. A below par 122 was looking good when Forfs fell to 54-6 but a great partnership from Hogarth and James have saw Forfs home comfortably in the end. — Stoneywood Dyce (@StoneywoodDyce) May 29, 2021

“We realise it’s going to be a close league this year and every game is going to be important. To have taken the team who won the league two seasons ago and actually make them quite worried – the guys can take confidence.

“We have players who are now getting that little bit older and getting to know their game.

“It’s not easy batting first at this time of year and we have probably got to keep that in mind. We just didn’t apply ourselves last weekend and weren’t patient enough.”

The importance of new arrival Bester was highlighted against Forfarshire, but the People’s Park side must do without his services this weekend.

The South African arrived at the club for the start of this season, having played a few games for Aberdeenshire during the 2018 season.

Stander added: “Lennard showed what a special player he is. He’s been up here quite some time for work – he’s made a life up here.

“His brother used to be an amateur at our club 10 or 12 years ago. He played a little bit with Aberdeenshire, but we managed to get hold of him and convince him to come back and play cricket again.

“The only problem is he’s not going to be available every Saturday, due to personal circumstances. He’s probably available to play every second Saturday.”

Stander is another player missing out this weekend due to working offshore. Mark Lambley – father of Stoneywood-Dyce regular Jack – will be in the squad, as will Scotland cap Ailsa Lister.