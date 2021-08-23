Stoneywood-Dyce closer to retaining Eastern Premier League status after rain halts play

Stoneywood-Dyce moved closer to survival in the Eastern Premier League, despite their game with Stewart’s Melville in Edinburgh being called off after only a few minutes of play due to heavy rain.

The People’s Park side could have been reasonably pleased to see the game abandoned, as they were two wickets down for only 15 runs after being asked to bat by their fellow strugglers in the division.

With only two games to play in Edinburgh against Watsonians and Carlton, the Aberdeen side could afford to lose both while Meigle, another of the relegation-threatened teams, would need to beat second-placed Grange next week.

Stewart’s Melville would require to win their last two games against RH Corstorphine and Meigle.

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Jamie King was, however, determined his team would take the initiative into their own hands.

“If we go to Myreside next week and win that settles the situation. We would be safe without having to rely on other teams,” he said.

All the other games in the division were rained off without a ball being bowled.

The first serious rains of the season also accounted for all games in the NE Championship, including the one at Countesswells where Gordonians had to beat Kinloch to keep their slim hopes alive in the race for promotion, leaving Freuchie and Falkland to settle the issue when they meet on Saturday at Falkland.

In the meantime there were a number of games in NE Grades played, but none of them in Grade 1 were completed.

Aberdeen Grammar FP’s are now red hot favourites to land the title with only two games left to play.

There was some play in the Bon Accord game at the Links where in a bid to get a result the game was shortened to 20 overs per side.

The Bons managed 80 runs for six wickets, setting up the prospect of a stirring climax, only for the rain to prevent Master Blasters starting their innings.

Mannofield were confirmed as Grade 2 champions after they ran out seven wicket winners against Portcullis after bowling them out for 130.

Ellon Gordon won the local derby clash at Methlick by five wickets to lay claim to second place in the division.

In the only game played in Grade 3, Banchory bowled out 2nd Methlick for 57 before knocking of the required total for the loss of three wickets in the 10th over.