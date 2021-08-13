Stoneywood Dyce challenged to embrace test of facing Scotland’s best sides

Stoneywood Dyce bowler David Kidd reckons their youthful side have to embrace the challenge of taking on the league’s best sides.

The Aberdeen outfit take on Heriots at People’s Park this weekend in the first of a double-header, trying to check the visitors’ progress towards an Eastern Premiership title challenge.

This season has been a struggle for Stoneywood Dyce by their own admission. Three wins from 13 games has them sat third-bottom of the division.

However, they are not alone. Meigle, Stewarts Melville and Corstorphine have also stumbled along, with a gap of 30 points between the bottom four and the rest of the league.

Facing a team that has lost just once this season could be daunting for some. But Kidd sees no reason why it should be.

He said: “We know we’re playing in the best league in the country and it’s incredibly challenging.

“We’re playing without overseas players and their influence and results have reflected the challenge we find ourselves in.

“The important thing is to look at these games to face your toughest challenges and have it shape how you perform in the weeks and years ahead.

“As great as a win would be and we will have players targeting a win, it’s equally important that we take the positives where they exist and build on them.

“They (Heriots) have incredibly talented players across batting and bowling. We’ve got to treat them with the respect they deserve.

“People have got to enjoy it. Don’t shy away from the fact you get to play against these players. That’s what it’s all about at this level.”

Week 12 summary: https://t.co/9DgOlvWC2W – a disappointing week for the club but onwards and upwards to the week ahead. — Stoneywood Dyce (@StoneywoodDyce) August 10, 2021

The second part of the challenge for Stoneywood Dyce comes on Sunday, when they face Corstorphine in the capital.

They struggled with the bat last weekend in a heavy defeat to Grange, after an impressive bowling performance.

The performances of youngster Jack Lambley have caught the eye of late. Lambley hit an impressive 95no against Arbroath in a narrow losing effort against Arbroath, in which he was aided by a century from player-coach Jan Stander.

Kidd added: “It’s been a real coming-of-age summer for Jack. You see it across any sport – the best players put their hand up when they really need to. They play well in matches where their performances are required.

“The way Jack has played across a fair few games, but the Arbroath one in particular, was outstanding. He relishes that challenge rather than being nervous.

“At Stoneywood Dyce we’ve got such a rich heritage of bringing through talented young players. The likes of Jack and Ailsa Lister have put their hand up and really thrived at the top level.

“Then for some of the experienced guys, like Jan Stander and George Ninan, any opportunity they have to pass on wisdom and best practice is fantastic.

“What better environment to do it in than against the best teams in the country.”