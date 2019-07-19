Cricket: Stoneywood aiming at weekend full of wins

Stoneywood-Dyce travel to Edinburgh tomorrow for one of the most significant weekends in the short history of the club.

The People’s Park side play an Eastern Premier game, followed by a semi-final tie in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

First up for Jack Mitchell’s men, who are now Aberdeen’s top side, is RH Corstorphine.

The opponents sit three places behind Stoneywood-Dyce, although this will count for nothing in a league where the form book has regularly been thrown out the window this season.

Mitchell, the People’s Park captain, said: “They are a very competitive outfit, with former Scotland player Majid Haq being their standout, as we found to our cost in a play-off game two years ago.

“It would be good to get our sixth league win of the season, giving us the momentum to take into our cup game on Sunday when we play Carlton.

“They are the Scottish Cup favourites who have already beaten Forfarshire and Grange, the top two league teams in this competition.

“It’s a big weekend for us, but if we hold our form, we can clock up a notable double.

“This is only the second time we have been in the last four, so it would be good to get one step further and reach the final.”

The People’s Park outfit are short of some of their key players, including wicket-keeper Andrew MacLaren, opener Shaun Coetzer and the in-form batsman Liam Ferguson. But they will be boosted by Jan Stander who will join the squad for the Sunday game.

Aberdeenshire, fighting to avoid relegation, are also in the capital, where they meet Heriots.

Their case is not being helped by a long list of absentees for a vital game which, should the Mannofield men lose, could be the beginning of the end of their fight to survive in the top flight of the Scottish club game.

Among those who will miss the trip will be the club professional Solo Qweni, openers Chris Venske and Willie Anderson, and Ian Kirk.

In the midst of the Mannofield gloom, the brighter news is that opening bowler Tony McKenna will have his first game of the season after shrugging off an Achilles injury.

Captain Kenny Reid has declared himself fit after tweaking a hamstring in the narrow defeat by Arbroath United last week and there is some optimism in the ranks.

Skipper Reid said: “It has been a difficult season, but we have six games in which to get it all together. Two wins would close the gap on Stewart’s Melville.”

In the Strathmore Union, Gordonians will be bidding to put behind them a run of four defeats which has seen them slump from top place to seventh.

According to captain Mayank Bhandari they are able to field a strong team for the trip to Dundee.

He said: “It’s all about putting together a good performance, and possibly finishing the season in the top three, which is well within our capabilities.

“A settled team would help us achieve that objective.”

Meanwhile, Mannofield are at home to Perth Doocot.

In the ACA Grades, Aberdeen Grammar will be attempting to get their Grade 1 title bid back on track after their 12-run defeat at home to Bon Accord last week.

But they will find Cults determined to build on their win of last week away to Ellon Gordon which took the Allan Park club out of the relegation area.

Leaders Inverurie are at the People’s Park where they are likely to be severely tested by Stoneywood-Dyce who are lying fourth in the highly-competitive division.