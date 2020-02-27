Still room for improvement before Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, insists Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie

Neil Fachie put himself in pole position for a place at this year’s Paralympics by becoming world champion – but insists there’s still room for improvement.

Earlier this month Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham regained the crown of world champions in the tandem 1KM time-trial at the World Para Track Cycling Championships in Milton Canada.

It was the Aberdonian’s 14th gold at world level and victory as good as guarantees selection for the Paralympics in Tokyo in August and September.

Fachie’s burning desire is to add to the time-trial gold he won at London 2012 and winning at the World Championships was an important stepping stone.

However, the 35-year-old still reckons he and Rotherham can improve on their time of 59.724 seconds and has vowed they will be quicker in Tokyo.

Fachie said: “It’s a funny one because in many ways it was mission accomplished because I won gold in the event that matters most, the kilometre because it’s the Paralympic event.

“That was the main objective of the World Championships beforehand and it puts us in a good place.

“So I’m happy with that but I did feel our performance could have been a bit better.

“We made a few mistakes, fortunately we didn’t pay for them. But when you’re striving for the perfect ride a few flaws are disappointing. The one good aspect is that I know we’ve got room for improvement.

“Moving towards to the Paralympics I know there are things we can work on to make us better and give us the best possible chance of winning the big one.”

There is no more racing between now and the Paralympics for Fachie as he focuses on training.

Despite finding faults in his World Championship performance he is still pleased to be ahead of his rivals at this stage of the year as preparation for Tokyo intensifies with each passing week.

Fachie added: “Most year the World Championships would mean a lot more than they did this year.

“It was hard not to go into them thinking ‘this is a stepping stone towards something bigger’.

“It still means a lot to win it, but the other objective was always in mind.

“We ticked the box by winning but it would have been nice to have blown the opposition out of the water and laid down a big marker, which I feel we didn’t quite do.

“But nonetheless it’s still good to be ahead of everyone else at this stage.

“There are no more races now, the next time we get on the start line will be Tokyo, which is mad to think about.”