Former Aberdeen stars set to turn out in aid of charity

A host of former Dons will turn out tomorrow to raise money for local charity Cash for Kids.

For the second year in a row, Graeme Watt has organised a charity game at Sunnybank’s Heathryfold Park.

Last year more than 300 people turned out to watch and nearly £2,000 was raised. But Watt is hoping the turn-out and cash generated can be increased this time.

Kick-off is at 3pm, with gates opening an hour earlier. There will be collection buckets around the ground with John McRuvie and Cammy Campbell hosting the day.

The teams will be managed by former Aberdeen and Scotland boss Craig Brown and Evening Express columnist and Aberdeen scoring legend Joe Harper.

Dons coaches Paul Sheerin and Barry Robson will turn out alongside former Reds Kevin McNaughton, Phil McGuire, Mark Perry, Richie Byrne, Gary Dempsey, Stuart Duff, Josh Walker, Darren Mackie, Derek and Darren Young, Jamie McAllister, Andy Roddie, Hugh Robertson and Scott Thomson.

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister will be pulling on football boots instead of boxing gloves.

Watt said: “We had between 300 and 400 last year, but it was the same day as the kiltwalk. This year there’s nothing else really on tomorrow.

“So we’re hoping we’ll manage to get a bigger crowd.

“Last year we raised just short of £2,000. But we had to pay for kits and drinks for the teams and things, but this year we should manage to raise more.

“Local businesses have stepped in and helped us. Soccerworld and Unit 51 have helped with the kits.

“Unit 51 have sponsored the kits and Trophies International have donated a trophy. No1 Bar and Grill are supplying all the water and drinks for the game.

“That’s all stuff we would have had to buy which cuts into the budget. It’s really handy all these people helping us out and we’re aiming to raise £3,000-£4,000, which would be amazing.”

Watt has been delighted with the backing from former players and added: “It’s a great turn-out this year again and we’ve had an unbelievable response, really.

“I think because it went so well last year everyone wants to come back and be part of it again. So that’s really good that they’re keen to play.

“The power of social media has been a factor in getting so many former players.

“I knew guys like Derek Young and Darren Mackie and others because they played last year.

“So when I was speaking to them they said ‘I’ll text this guy’ and ‘I’ll text this guy’.

“And before I knew it we had this list of players ready to come to the game.

“I’m hoping we get a good day for it and the fans turn out to see the players.

“We’ve got Gary Dempsey flying over from Turkey and Richie Byrne is driving up from London.

“It’s really good, these guys are travelling long distances just to be part of it.

“That just shows the level of commitment these guys have shown.

“They’re not getting paid, they’re just doing it from the goodness of their hearts.”