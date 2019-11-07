Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Harrison setting new pace in distance running

Jen Harrison has made a seismic jump from being an accomplished sprinter to a promising long distance runner in a little less than two years.

In 2017 the Aberdeen AAC member was bronze medallist in the senior women’s 400m at the East District track and field championships.

But last month she dipped under 1hr 30min for the first time in a half marathon when competing in the Great North Run between Newcastle and South Shields.

Now she is experiencing her first winter as a cross country runner but is also having success on the local road running scene with a couple of fine performances in the Metro Proms 3K series.

It has been a massive transformation in such a short space of time but the 27 year-old is enjoying the new lease of life her change of direction has generated.

The shift in Harrison’s athletics aspirations came at the same time as she completed her studies and took up a post in the procurement and contracts department of an Aberdeen-based oil and gas exploration and production company.

She said: “I had been doing track running since I was in primary school all the way through to my university days and felt I was getting a bit stale.

“So, when I started work at the end of 2017, I decided I needed a new challenge.

“When I was settling into my job I didn’t have the same amount of time to train as I did when at uni, but once I got into the new routine I decided to give the longer races a go.

“I had been coached for my track running by Ken and Joyce Hogg for a long time and they always included some endurance work in their programmes.

“It was hard, although I enjoyed it to some extent.

“I can still picture Ken’s face when I told him I was going to try a half marathon.

“He was even more surprised when I said I had entered three half marathons.

“I did my first one at Inverness in March. It was my first road race.

“I had done a couple of 5K parkruns quite casually in the past but I basically went from doing 400m to half marathons. I didn’t even do a 10K.”

Harrison completed the Inverness race in 1hr 35min 5secs then improved to 1:33:44 at Edinburgh just over two months later.

Her progress continued when she clocked 1:29:56 at the Great North Run. She plans to compete in this weekend’s Scottish 4K cross country championships in Kirkcaldy and will tackle the East District championships in Dundee next month.

Looking towards 2020, Harrison aims to get back on to the roads.

She said: “I’d like to do the Inverness half marathon again as it was the first one I did and it would be good to go back.

“Other than that I have nothing definite in mind.

“Some people at work have asked when I’m going to do a marathon, but I’m not so sure about that.

“Maybe one day.”