Sky Sports pundit Ewen Murray flies flag for Fraserburgh Golf Club

Sky pundit Ewen Murray is delighted to resurrect his links with the north-east by flying the flag for Fraserburgh.

Former European Tour pro Ewen has added his dulcet tones as the voiceover for the Broch’s virtual course tour and flyover on their website.

Ewen, 65, took time out to record the commentary for Fraserburgh, the seventh oldest course in the world, when his Sky commitments were curtailed after the European Tour was suspended.

However, Ewen was back in the hot seat when Collin Morikawa won the US PGA at Harding Park at the weekend.

Ewen, winner of the Zambia Open in 1980 and the Nigerian Open four years later, said: “I’m pleased to see such a fine response to the flyovers.

“It’s good to hear people talking about the club in such a positive way.

“My best wishes for the rest of the season go to all their members and visitors.

“I was just happy to help and due to the lockdown I had the time available to do it.”

Edinburgh-born Ewen, who won the Scottish Boys and Scottish Boys Strokeplay Championships, won the 1977 Northern Open at Royal Dornoch and has a few connections with the north.

Ewen added: “I enjoyed time on holiday at Mayen House in Rothiemay with friends and, of course, I played in the north-east often in my career.

“I’ve also spent hours fishing in the Deveron throughout the years.”

Fraserburgh committee member Eddie Mcdonald said: “Local company TICMIC 360 approached us to do a virtual tour of the course which included some drone footage and Ewen’s involvement came about through an old friend.

“Coincidentally, James Braid, who like Ewen was a professional at Walton Heath in Surrey, was responsible for the major redesign done on Fraserburgh’s Corbiehill course in 1922.

“Hopefully, Ewen will drop in and play our course the next time he is in the area.”