Scotland captain Matt Clark disappointed Scottish Golf bunkered game so soon

Scotland captain Matt Clark admits he is surprised the nation’s amateur calendar has been wiped out so early in the season.

Scottish Golf have ditched all of this season’s fixtures and performance programmes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast, England Golf have postponed their events until July 27, but have a revised and provisional schedule now in place.

Meldrum House member Matt, who was set to skipper Scotland at the Home Nations at Royal Dornoch in September, said: “Yes, it’s disappointing.

“To abandon the season on April 9 was a bit quick and making such a full-scale decision will, I’m sure, have left a lot of players very disappointed.

“If you enjoy competitive golf, the five or six months of a Scottish winter leaves you desperate to get playing.

“And it’s ironic that since the lockdown the weather we have enjoyed has been incredible compared with this time of year normally.

“We won’t host the Home Internationals this year at Royal Dornoch.

“It’s such an incredible course and a real shame we won’t be looking to maintain our improving performances this year.

“I love the event and captaining our country, so any time that’s taken away from me is a down point – but it will increase the determination for all players in 2021.

“Hopefully, Dornoch will still stage the competition next year.

“There are a few events in England’s revised schedule that the Scots may try to play.

“England Golf have clearly taken a different view to our own governing body.

“I haven’t looked into it in too much detail yet.

“It’s certainly an option I think the Scots elite players will be looking at.

“However, all these decisions are not important.

“We just need to get through this time with as few losses as possible and return to normality, hopefully, into 2021.”