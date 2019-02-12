Banks O’ Dee skipper Jack Henderson relishing title of ‘underdogs’

Banks O’ Dee’s Jack Henderson says the club have “unfinished business” as they prepare to take on Formartine United in the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The Junior side are on course to make it four North Region Superleague titles on the spin.

However, Henderson admits that still isn’t enough to make them favourites: “It’s not often that we’re branded the underdogs but we’re looking forward to it.

“We love the challenge and we’ll be hoping that it helps us on Wednesday.”

The title of underdog may be unfamiliar for the Spain park outfit, yet Henderson is confident his side will relish this opportunity.

He said: “We love being underdogs. It brings us to another level so we’re hoping it’ll be the same this week.”

Dee have been successful in getting to cup finals in recent years, but winning them has proved to be difficult, having lost on their three previous attempts.

Henderson said: “We feel like we’ve got unfinished business when it comes to this cup final.

“Three finals that we’ve got to in the last three years and we’ve not managed to win. This year we’ll put that right.”

Henderson has good reason to be confident having beaten another of the Highland League’s powerhouses, Fraserburgh, 3-1 in the semi-final, but thinks the opposition doesn’t matter.

“No matter who we’re playing it’s the same scenario. We’ll go in with the right attitude, put ourselves forward the right way and we go up there with the belief that we can win the game,” Henderson said.