Sing Flower Of Scotland for me in Aberdeen – WWE star Drew McIntyre

Scotland’s WWE sensation Drew McIntyre today called for Aberdeen fans to inspire him on home soil by singing the national anthem.

McIntyre will go head to head with Ricochet in a much-anticipated clash at P&J Live on Sunday November 10.

One of the biggest names in world wrestling, Ayr-born McIntyre will make an emotional homecoming for a grudge match.

He has faced Ricochet twice in the last month on RAW, winning the first clash before the rematch saw a disqualification after Randy Orton struck Ricochet with an RKO.

This time the only interference McIntyre wants is from the partisan home crowd who can inspire him to a memorable victory.

McIntyre was talking to the Evening Express from his hotel in Saudi Arabia, on the day of the pay-per-view WWE Crown Jewel.

“Ricochet is going to get a shock in Aberdeen,” he said.

“He is an incredible athlete who can do some amazing moves and is used to being the one that is cheered and beloved.

“However, we are so proud in Scotland. I am pretty sure I could do the most dastardly things around the world but when I come back home I am still Scottish.

“Not only will I beat up Ricochet, the crowd will also be cheering me on as I do that.

“If the crowd could give me a rendition of Flower Of Scotland, that would be great as I haven’t heard it for a long time.

“I feel proud to be representing Scotland. The anthem gets me fired up so if the crowd sing that I will beat Ricochet even more.”

The interference from Orton in McIntyre’s recent clash with Ricochet was a by-product of a feud between wrestling legends Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

McIntyre had Flair cheering him on from ringside with Hogan encouraging Ricochet.

The two ring greats put together five-man teams for a tag-team clash at the Crown Jewel event at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Halloween.

McIntyre and his Flair team-mates Orton, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Shinsuke Nakamura lost out to Hogan’s squad of Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali and Chad Gable.

The Scot said: “I had been messing with Hulk Hogan all week long.

“It is a childhood dream fulfilled to be involved with Ric Flair and Hogan.

“Previously I would maybe get caught up in the moment and fall into the background as they are such larger-than-life personalities.

“I think a lot of our superstars do that when they are around legends, especially on television.

“They fall back and the legend becomes the star of the show.

“However, I am a lot wiser now.

“The way I look at it now is that if we are backstage they get all the respect in the world.

“But if they are willing to go on screen with me I will make sure it is all about Drew McIntyre because I am the future.

“I think Hulk was a bit shocked on Monday Night Raw when I got in his face and was messing around with him.

“He certainly didn’t know it was coming but I want to let the world know I am the guy they should be focusing on.”

McIntyre makes a welcome return to the Granite City for the first time since losing a fantastic NXT title fight with Bobby Roode to a controversial pin defeat at the AECC in February 2017.

He previously faced Kane for the WWE world title in Aberdeen in September 2010.

At just 21 years old, McIntyre was snapped up by WWE and hailed as the “chosen one” by the company’s head, Mr McMahon.

He said: “I was the first ever Scot to sign for WWE.

“I went straight from Glasgow Caledonian University where I was in the final year of studying criminology.

“I was signed and travelled straight across to America.

“Not only was switching countries a culture shock, I was also still in the mind frame of a student.

“Until then I had been going to classes, hanging out with my friends in bars and my mum did my washing.

“Suddenly I was signed by WWE and dropped in Louisville, Kentucky, which was like going to a completely different planet.

“The first meal I went for in America was at a steakhouse and the gentleman who served me heard my accent and asked where I was from. When I told him Scotland he said he was from there when he clearly wasn’t.

“He also said he was related to Rabbie Burns and was saving up his money to go visit him one day.

“I moved to Florida six months later and it was like moving from black and white into colour.”

In 2014 McIntyre left WWE and embarked on a worldwide wrestling odyssey, starring for companies like EVOLVE and Insane Championship Wrestling.

He won numerous titles and eventually returned to WWE.

McIntyre is now one of the hottest wrestlers in the company.

He said: “I grew up in WWE and it didn’t necessarily work out the first time. I was so in the bubble for so long I kind of forgot this was my dream.

“I was living it and not really giving it 100% in every area like I should have done.

“When I was released by WWE, I realised I messed it up myself.

“So I decided to give it everything in every area.

“I came back to Britain every two to three weeks to be around everyone and be the face of Scottish and British wrestling.

“I worked so hard to help build companies like Insane Championship Wrestling in Glasgow and learn how to be a top level, main event wrestler.

“I applied all the lessons I had learned in WWE and finally started putting the pieces together and fulfilling my potential.

“After years of hard work I got a phone call from Triple H.

“We decided it was time to go back home to WWE and show the world what they missed first time around.”