Banchory runner Robbie Simpson happy to exit Spain ahead of coronavirus lockdown

Banchory’s Scotland international marathon and mountain runner Robbie Simpson was happy to get away from the Canary Islands hours before Spain went into lockdown.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games marathon bronze medallist had been training on Fuerteventura with girlfriend Ginie Barrand and her Metro Aberdeen clubmates Claire Bruce and Jennifer Elvin.

They were due to return home last Saturday evening but didn’t get back until Sunday morning.

Simpson said: “We just got out before the lockdown there but it was a bit of a nightmare journey back.

“Our flight was meant to leave at 6pm but we didn’t board until 7.30pm and it finally left at 10pm.

“Then we were taken to Prestwick, taken by bus to Edinburgh before driving home.

“We got to Banchory about 7am the next day.

“It was terrible as there were so many people hanging around the airport with flights being delayed and cancelled.

“I was just happy to get away because it would have been a nightmare if we were still there as people aren’t being allowed to get out and run.”

Simpson had been preparing for next month’s London marathon which has been postponed until October.

The move causes a major problem as the race was meant to include a trial for the Olympic marathon, which is still planned to go ahead in Tokyo later in the summer.

UK Athletics have indicated a special trial will be held some time between April 25 and 27 at a closed location with a limited number of runners.

Simpson said: “It’s far from ideal. I’m not sure what I’m training for to be honest.

“I have been preparing all winter for the London marathon which is a great event and I was looking forward to it.

“Now I’ve been told there will still be a trial but I haven’t yet heard anything about where it will be and who all will get the chance to run in it.

“It just won’t be the same anyway if it’s maybe 10 guys running round a track somewhere.

“The London marathon is a huge event with a great atmosphere, but the proposed trial won’t be anything like that.

“Another problem is a lot of the top British runners are in Spain at the moment. They might have difficulty training as a lot of places are in lockdown and it may not be easy for them to get back home.

“Also, there’s appearance and prize money at London, but who knows if we’ll get anything for running in the trial.

“I’d be daft not to do it, though.”