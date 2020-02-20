Sick kids to benefit as ARCHIE Foundation and Sport Aberdeen reveal new golf tournament

A new golf tournament will raise funds for poorly children and their families across the north-east.

The Evening Express can today reveal the six-week ARCHIE Open will be held between Saturday March 28 and Friday May 8, with money raised by the Sport Aberdeen-ARCHIE Foundation initiative going straight to the sick kids’ charity.

While the competition is running, anyone who plays a round of golf at one of Sport Aberdeen’s four 18-hole golf venues – the Mackenzie Championship course, Hazlehead Pines, Balnagask and the Kings Links – can make an additional £5 donation to enter their score into the ARCHIE Open.

Throughout the tournament the Evening Express will keep readers updated weekly with the latest leaderboard, as well as publishing interviews with the leading competitors.

The top 72 players at the end of the six weeks will then be invited to a finals day at the Mackenzie course on Friday May 15.

David Downie, director of business services at the ARCHIE Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be partnering Sport Aberdeen for this amazing tournament.

“It is the first in a series of exciting collaborations between our two fantastic charities.

“We are hoping the ARCHIE Open will get people out on the courses playing this fantastic sport, all while helping raise vital funds for local sick children and their families.”

Every year the charity impacts the lives of around 200,000 children and their families, with all funds going towards making the experience of being in hospital or receiving long-term medical treatment as good as it can possibly be.

Tony Dawson, Sport Aberdeen chairman, said: “Sport Aberdeen runs four of the most stunning golf courses in the area and I am thrilled that both charities are teaming up to help raise vital funds for such a deserving cause.

“The ARCHIE Foundation supports so many families in the north-east and I am proud that Sport Aberdeen has partnered up with them for this exciting tournament.

“Golf is a fantastic sport that people of all ages and abilities can take part in and it is my hope that everyone, no matter their golfing capability, will seize this brilliant opportunity.”

Further information on the ARCHIE Open can be found on the Sport Aberdeen website.