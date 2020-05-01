Aberdeenshire chief takes philosophical approach as he looks to return of Scottish rugby

Aberdeenshire Rugby Club have enjoyed what can only be described as a “nearly” season, and could be forgiven for taking a bleak view of recent months.

And that includes, of course, not knowing when they will be back in action after the coronavirus crisis, whenever that might be.

But instead of drowning in self-pity, president Colin Bell has chosen to take a positive attitude into the summer and beyond.

He said: “It was hard to take, the manner in which our season came to a shuddering halt.

“Not least having won promotion from Caley 3, only to be told all leagues would be suspended, and no promotions to be on offer.

“We were then denied an opportunity to get to a Murrayfield final after our home semi-final with Dalkeith was cancelled, and not to be replayed.

“I’m pretty sure we would have won it and been able to defend our title on April 25 in Edinburgh. But that’s life, and we’ll just need to start planning for the future.”

The planning will include getting an Under-18 team up and running, but first the Woodside club will be making an application to the SRU hardship fund which came into being after coronavirus called a halt to club rugby on March 29.

Bell added: “We won’t be asking for a lot, but we have a rent to pay, and various other running expenses to meet.

“We also have a spring/summer touch rugby tournament which we have had to call off, costing us quite a bit in lost revenue.

“We’ll get by, but most of all we need to start the process of looking to our next campaign in Caley 3 North in 2020-21.”’

The process will include advertising for a new head coach to replace Barny Henderson who has stepped down after two seasons.

Mr Bell said: “Barny stepped in at a very difficult time, turning things around for us and winning promotion from Caley 4 North while taking us to Murrayfield where we added the National Bowl to the Regional Bowl, making it a mighty impressive haul in his first season.

“He also did us proud in his second term in charge in our nearly season, and has set a high standard for whoever comes in.

“Hopefully he will still be around to lend a hand in the new set-up.”

Henderson said: “I would never ever call myself a coach, but after two very enjoyable years have come to understand and respect the efforts head coaches put into the job, something I didn’t appreciate as a player.

“But who knows? Even at 42 I might just be looking for a game, especially at a club that looks to be on the move and keen to stake a place in the higher echelons of the game.”

Henderson may not have had the coaching background to fall back on, but in his two years in charge drew on his experience at Ellon, Garioch, Banff and Aberdeen Grammar, where he played in the Premiership, not to mention a year in the top Spanish league when he played for Seville University.

And it was in Spain that he met his wife Maria – proving rugby and romance can mix!