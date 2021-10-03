Sean Chalmers the man to beat at River Ness 10k

Scotland international Sean Chalmers starts as favourite to win Sunday’s River Ness 10k at the Baxters festival of running.

The Aberdeen-based PE teacher missed the bulk of the summer season because of illness and injury, but is now showing positive signs of getting back to top form.

Last weekend he smashed the course record when taking top spot in the Aberdeen parkrun 5k, clocking 14min 37sec to slash 20sec off the previous mark set by Aberdeen AAC’s Myles Edwards a few weeks earlier.

His training partner, Michael Ferguson, was also well inside the old standard when recording 14:41.

Now Chalmers heads for Inverness hoping to do better than in 2019 when he finished second behind Metro Aberdeen’s Cameron Strachan in the 10k.

He said: “Things have gone as well as they could over the past five or six weeks. But I had a horrible start to the summer. I’d just got over one injury then picked up a nasty back problem which meant no activity for three weeks.

“I got a couple of runs in but picked up the norovirus and then a throat infection, so my summer of running was written off. However, my physio, James Cruickshank, got me back on track and things have gone consistently over the past six weeks and the mileage is starting to creep up.”

“I’m getting some sessions in now and the pace is getting there. I got a confidence boost in last week’s Aberdeen parkrun 5k so I’m excited to just get out and race.

“It will be interesting to see how the 10k unfolds but I aim to make it an honest race by setting off at a good steady pace.”

Chalmers has a best 10k time of 29:55 set when winning the Back-to-Basics 10k at Forres last December.

That’s not too far away from the River Ness course record of 29:35 set by Amanuel Hagos (Shettleston Harriers) in 2008.

Chalmers’s rivals tomorrow include Fraserburgh’s Max Abernethy who achieved a 5k PB of 15:04 when finishing third at the Aberdeen parkrun last Saturday.

The 20 year-old has recovered from a covid infection earlier in the summer and is aiming to improve significantly on his PB of 31:34 at Forres in June.

Scotland 100k international Jason Kelly (Metro Aberdeen) is stepping down considerably in distance tomorrow but should still be capable of posting a fast time.

The Stonehaven athlete is racing for the first time since finishing second behind clubmate Chris Richardson in August’s Anglo Celtic Plate and Scottish championship 100k at Donadea, Ireland.

Meanwhile, Richardson is aiming to improve his marathon PB of 2:24:54 in London on Sunday.

The Inverness Harriers duo of Megan Keith and Jenny Bannerman are expected to dominate the River Ness women’s race.

Bannerman is a three-time previous winner but Keith got the better of her when the race was last held, in 2019.

The course record of 33:46 set by Kenyan athlete Cathy Mutwa in 2006, could be under threat.

Mini-Marathon test for Crawford

Kai Crawford produced a record- breaking performance when representing Scotland in the schools international at Derby last weekend despite enduring a nightmare journey.

And the Albyn school student is back on his travels again as he heads south to compete in the London mini marathon on Sunday.

Crawford topped off a highly impressive track season by winning the 800m in the East Midlands, clocking a time of 1min 53.14secs.

It was an impressive performance from the 16 year-old who led from the start, then held off a strong challenge from England’s Christopher Perkins down the back straight before powering clear over the final 200m.

It was more than might have been expected given that Crawford and his Scotland team-mates had taken more than 10 hours to reach Derby from Glasgow as their bus broke down en route.

He then had an equally lengthy return trip all the way back to Aberdeen.

Prior to the start of this season Crawford had never broken 2mins for 800m but he has now achieved that on 13 occasions.

The 1984 Aberdeen under-17 age group record of 1:54.8 held by Colin Donald, was broken and improved three times over the summer.

And Crawford is now the seventh fastest Scot of all-time at this distance.

After a long season, with a considerable amount of travelling to venues all over the UK, Crawford might have been forgiven for taking a break.

But his enthusiasm and determination to do well is such that he has another hectic weekend ahead.

He was due to sit a school exam this morning before taking the train to London where he’ll run for Scotland in the London mini marathon.

It’s an event which has been graced by many youngsters who have since gone on to become top international athletes.

Pick of the bunch is quadruple Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah who was a three-time mini marathon winner.