Scottish Rugby confirms club fixtures for 2021-22 season

Aberdeen Grammar will host Edinburgh Accies when the 2021/22 Tennent’s Premiership season gets under way on September 4.

Scottish Rugby has confirmed the men’s and women’s Tennent’s Leagues along with the youth and school conferences will resume in September.

The 2019-20 campaign was declared null and void in March meaning there was no promotion or relegation.

Aberdeen Grammar will follow up their opener against Edinburgh Accies with a trip to Glasgow Hawks on September 11 before heading to Marr a week later.

They will end the month with a home match against Jed-Forest on September 25.

Highland will get their National League 1 campaign under way with a home match against Ayr on September 4 before taking on Kelso at Poynder Park a week later and then hosting Heriot’s on September 18.

Gordonians begin National 2 with an away match against GHK on September 4 before welcoming Dumfries Saints to Countesswells on September 11.

Caithness have elected to step down from National League Division 3 and will begin the season in Caledonia Division 1 at home to Hillfoots. Orkney will travel to Blairgowrie while Aberdeen Wanderers head to Grangemouth Stags.

Turriff, Fraserburgh and Caithness are among eight new women’s team joining the Tennent’s League for the upcoming season with Cartha Queen’s Park, Dunfermline, Dundee Valkyries, Perthshire and Bishopton RFC also joining the competitive league structure from their previous regional development structure.

Oban Lorne Women’s 1st XV have stepped down from National League Division 1 to West Regional League Division 1. Their place in National 1 is being taken by Kelso Women’s 1st XV as runners up in the 2019 regional play-off final.

Enthusiasm to return is ‘heartening’

Scottish Rugby’s director of rugby development, Sheila Begbie said: “I’m so pleased we are able to confirm the youth and schools and adult fixtures for the upcoming season.

“We know players, coaches and volunteers have been looking forward to getting back to the sport they love and now it is at last in sight.

“It has been an exciting few months seeing the domestic game come back to life as training and friendly fixtures have resumed across the country. To see all this activity met with such enthusiasm from clubs, schools and players has been really heartening.

“Whilst we still need to remain cautious because of the nature of coronavirus, today is a positive step forward towards what we hope will be an enthralling season of rugby.”

The fixtures for the new season can be viewed on the Scottish Rugby website here.