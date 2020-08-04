Scottish Golf to let clubs host open events – on one condition

Ellon McDonald and Newburgh will be among the first to host “opens” in the north-east since lockdown restrictions eased.

Ellon will stage a men’s Senior open on Monday, while Newburgh will hold a similar event on Thursday August 27, although both will be non-counting.

Scottish Golf had stated opens must not be played. However, the national body then defined an open as: “A qualifying round of golf played at a venue away from a player’s home club.

“Any other format of play that takes place by visitors to golf clubs is permitted provided that all related Covid-19 regulations including travel restrictions, sanitation protocols and physical distancing protocols are met.”

The Seniors events at Ellon and Newburgh will go ahead after the committees made them “non-qualifying”, with no handicap increases or reductions.

Ellon are also hosting a mixed greensomes on Sunday August 16.

The Aberdeenshire 5-Day Open will also go ahead from Monday August 17 as a non-qualifying event.